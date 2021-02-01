New York Mets
Marlins trade Jordan Yamamoto to Mets
by: Michael Bradburn — The Score 50m
The Miami Marlins have traded right-handed starting pitcher Jordan Yamamoto to the New York Mets for minor-league infielder Federico Polanco, the teams announced Monday.The Mets have designated infielder Robel Garcia for assignment to make room on...
Shea Bridge Report: Murphy, Pedroia, When We Were Young
by: James Schapiro — Shea Bridge Report 53s
Two second basemen retire, which leads to a contemplation of how quickly things change.
Jordan Yamamoto: NY Mets getting help after trade with Miami Marlins?
by: Justin Toscano — North Jersey 8m
Here's how Jordan Yamamoto could impact the Mets at the big league level in 2021 after being acquired in a trade with the Marlins.
Jordan Yamamoto acquired by Mets to give them another rotation option | Newsday
by: Tim Healey — Newsday 15m
Still aiming to improve their pitching depth, the Mets acquired righthander Jordan Yamamoto from the Marlins on Monday in exchange for minor-league infielder Federico Polanco. Yamamoto, 24, was design
Mets acquire Jordan Yamamoto
by: Lukas Vlahos — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 29m
The Mets scooped up an intriguing starting pitcher who had a brutal 2020.
MLB rumors: Angels acquire Alex Cobb from Orioles; Mets make trade with Marlins - CBSSports.com
by: Katherine Acquavella — CBS Sports 37m
Here is Monday's hot stove buzz
Mets Acquire Jordan Yamamoto
by: metsfanfromholland — Mets Junkies 39m
The Mets have added more controlled depth to their starting staff as they traded for Jordan Yamamoto. In exchange the Mets send minor league infielder Federico Polanco to the Marlins. To make room …
Mets acquire RHP Yamamoto from Marlins
by: AP — ESPN New York: Mets Blog 39m
Right-hander Jordan Yamamoto was acquired by the New York Mets from the Miami Marlins on Monday for minor league infielder Federico Polanco.
Mets Acquire RHP Jordan Yamamoto From Marlins
by: Rob Piersall — Mets Merized Online 44m
The Mets announced on Monday that they have acquired right-handed pitcher Jordan Yamamoto from the Miami Marlins in exchange for minor league infielder Federico Polanco.In a corresponding moveThe Mets announced on Monday that they have acquired right-
I cannot stop laughing at this. I, too, love ... Szaqucki.@OmarMinayaFan I still think Szaqucki can turn into something decentBlogger / Podcaster
Mets, lacking a defined fifth starter, add Jordan Yamamoto: https://t.co/q2wVfqZYloBeat Writer / Columnist
Since 2015, four pitchers (5X total) recorded a start against the #Mets allowing no more than one hit while striking out double-digit batters: Chris Heston (No-hitter, 6/9/2015) Max Scherzer (No-hitter, 10/3/2015) Aaron Nola (7/9/2018, 6/27/2019) Jordan Yamamoto (9/26/2019)Blogger / Podcaster
RT @LeboMyEggo: Syracuse SP options: -Lucchesi -Kilome -Oswalt -Yamamoto -Eickhoff -Reid-Foley -Winckowski RP options: -Gsellman -Drew Smith -Tarpley -Gilliam -McWilliams -Zamora -Diaz -De La Cruz -Szapucki And I’m sure I’m forgetting someBeat Writer / Columnist
This is legitimately good, and it cost the team almost nothing to assemble. None of these moves required a rocket scientist. Amazing what a real front office can do. All we need is one more legit MLB starter.Syracuse SP options: -Lucchesi -Kilome -Oswalt -Yamamoto -Eickhoff -Reid-Foley -Winckowski RP options: -Gsellman -Drew Smith -Tarpley -Gilliam -McWilliams -Zamora -Diaz -De La Cruz -Szapucki And I’m sure I’m forgetting someBlogger / Podcaster
Who led the #Mets in home runs the year you were born? 🍎 You can look it up...If you have to 👉 https://t.co/2R2Wz255hA https://t.co/JHj9C3YPy7Beat Writer / Columnist
