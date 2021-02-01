Mets Acquire RHP Jordan Yamamoto From Marlins

This is legitimately good, and it cost the team almost nothing to assemble. None of these moves required a rocket scientist. Amazing what a real front office can do. All we need is one more legit MLB starter.

disco sam Syracuse SP options: -Lucchesi -Kilome -Oswalt -Yamamoto -Eickhoff -Reid-Foley -Winckowski RP options: -Gsellman -Drew Smith -Tarpley -Gilliam -McWilliams -Zamora -Diaz -De La Cruz -Szapucki And I’m sure I’m forgetting some