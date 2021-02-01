Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Newsday
58859007_thumbnail

Jordan Yamamoto acquired by Mets to give them another rotation option | Newsday

by: Tim Healey Newsday 7m

Still aiming to improve their pitching depth, the Mets acquired righthander Jordan Yamamoto from the Marlins on Monday in exchange for minor-league infielder Federico Polanco. Yamamoto, 24, was design

Amazin' Avenue
58858613_thumbnail

Mets acquire Jordan Yamamoto

by: Lukas Vlahos SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 21m

The Mets scooped up an intriguing starting pitcher who had a brutal 2020.

CBS Sports

MLB rumors: Angels acquire Alex Cobb from Orioles; Mets make trade with Marlins - CBSSports.com

by: Katherine Acquavella CBS Sports 29m

Here is Monday's hot stove buzz

Mets Junkies
58858281_thumbnail

Mets Acquire Jordan Yamamoto

by: metsfanfromholland Mets Junkies 31m

The Mets have added more controlled depth to their starting staff as they traded for Jordan Yamamoto. In exchange the Mets send minor league infielder Federico Polanco to the Marlins. To make room …

ESPN NY Mets Blog
58858275_thumbnail

Mets acquire RHP Yamamoto from Marlins

by: AP ESPN New York: Mets Blog 32m

Right-hander Jordan Yamamoto was acquired by the New York Mets from the Miami Marlins on Monday for minor league infielder Federico Polanco.

Mets Merized
58858092_thumbnail

Mets Acquire RHP Jordan Yamamoto From Marlins

by: Rob Piersall Mets Merized Online 36m

The Mets announced on Monday that they have acquired right-handed pitcher Jordan Yamamoto from the Miami Marlins in exchange for minor league infielder Federico Polanco.In a corresponding moveThe Mets announced on Monday that they have acquired right-

The Daily Stache
58858032_thumbnail

Mets acquire pitcher Jordan Yamamoto

by: Michael Ganci The Daily Stache 37m

FLUSHING, N.Y., February 1, 2021 – The New York Mets today announced that they have acquired RHP Jordan Yamamoto from the Miami Marlins in exchange for minor league infielder Federico Polanco. In order to make room on the 40-man roster, the Mets...

Empire Sports Media
49936690_thumbnail

New York Mets acquire young starter Jordan Yamamoto

by: Andres Chavez Empire Sports Media 38m

The New York Mets made yet another move with the 2021 season in mind, trading for a young starter with MLB experience. The organization informed that they have acquired Jordan Yamamoto from the Miami Marlins, in exchange for minor league infielder...

