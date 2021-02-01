Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Sportsnaut
New York Mets acquire starting pitcher Jordan Yamamoto from Marlins

by: Field Level Media Sportsnaut 1h

The New York Mets acquired right-hander Jordan Yamamoto from the Miami Marlins on Monday in exchange for minor league infielder Federico Polanco.

Mets Merized

Morosi: Mets Could Consider Odorizzi If They Miss on Bauer

by: Rob Piersall Mets Merized Online 5m

New York Post
Mets add another arm with Jordan Yamamoto trade

by: Michael Blinn New York Post 23m

The Mets continue to add arms this offseason. On Monday, the team announced it acquired Jordan Yamamoto from the Miami Marlins for infielder Federico Polanco. “#LFGM,” the Hawaiian tweeted

Mack's Mets
Scouting Reports - SS - Joe Jaconski

by: Mack Ade Mack's Mets 26m

  Joe Jaconski   SS      6-1      170      Plymouth Whitemarsh HS (PA)     PG  -   Joe Jaconski is a 2021 SS/2B/3B with a 6-0 160 ...

Elite Sports NY
New York Mets acquire RHP Jordan Yamamoto from Miami

by: Tab Bamford Elite Sports NY 34m

Once part of the trade sending Christian Yelich to Milwaukee, Yamamoto will look to get a fresh start on the Mets' staff.

CBS Sports

MLB rumors: Angels acquire Alex Cobb; Mets make trade with Marlins; several teams after Jake Odorizzi - CBSSports.com

by: Katherine AcquavellaDayn Perry CBS Sports 38m

Here is Monday's hot stove buzz

Defector
Did Lola Falana Really Win A Cut Of The Mets Playing Baccarat In 1983 Atlantic City?

by: Eric Nusbaum and Adam Villacin Defector 38m

This is an excerpt from Sports Stories, a weekly newsletter written by Eric Nusbaum and illustrated by Adam Villacin. Sports Stories covers the intersections of sports, history, and sports history. It’s free to subscribe, which we recommend you do...

Metro News
Mets acquire RHP Jordan Yamamoto from Marlins - Metro US

by: Metro US Metro News 44m

The New York Mets acquired right-hander Jordan Yamamoto from the Miami Marlins on Monday in exchange for minor league infielder Federico Polanco. Yamamoto, 24, posted a 4-5 record with a 4.46 ERA in 15 appearances — all starts — in 2019 before...

The Mets Police
Noah Syndergaard announces first book for his book club

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 1h

I still don’t what this is really about. Is there any chance that the final reveal is that Noah Syndergaard just likes reading and that’s that? Like there’s bo Big Sell, or all the books are from the same publisher and whaddayaknow Noah announces HE...

