MLB rumors: Angels acquire Alex Cobb; Mets make trade with Marlins; several teams after Jake Odorizzi - CBSSports.com
by: Katherine Acquavella, Dayn Perry — CBS Sports
Here is Monday's hot stove buzz
Morosi: Mets Could Consider Odorizzi If They Miss on Bauer
by: Rob Piersall — Mets Merized Online
Mets add another arm with Jordan Yamamoto trade
by: Michael Blinn — New York Post
The Mets continue to add arms this offseason. On Monday, the team announced it acquired Jordan Yamamoto from the Miami Marlins for infielder Federico Polanco. “#LFGM,” the Hawaiian tweeted
Scouting Reports - SS - Joe Jaconski
by: Mack Ade — Mack's Mets
Joe Jaconski SS 6-1 170 Plymouth Whitemarsh HS (PA) PG - Joe Jaconski is a 2021 SS/2B/3B with a 6-0 160 ...
New York Mets acquire RHP Jordan Yamamoto from Miami
by: Tab Bamford — Elite Sports NY
Once part of the trade sending Christian Yelich to Milwaukee, Yamamoto will look to get a fresh start on the Mets' staff.
Did Lola Falana Really Win A Cut Of The Mets Playing Baccarat In 1983 Atlantic City?
by: Eric Nusbaum and Adam Villacin — Defector
This is an excerpt from Sports Stories, a weekly newsletter written by Eric Nusbaum and illustrated by Adam Villacin. Sports Stories covers the intersections of sports, history, and sports history. It’s free to subscribe, which we recommend you do...
Mets acquire RHP Jordan Yamamoto from Marlins - Metro US
by: Metro US — Metro News
The New York Mets acquired right-hander Jordan Yamamoto from the Miami Marlins on Monday in exchange for minor league infielder Federico Polanco. Yamamoto, 24, posted a 4-5 record with a 4.46 ERA in 15 appearances — all starts — in 2019 before...
Noah Syndergaard announces first book for his book club
by: Shannon Shark — The Mets Police
I still don’t what this is really about. Is there any chance that the final reveal is that Noah Syndergaard just likes reading and that’s that? Like there’s bo Big Sell, or all the books are from the same publisher and whaddayaknow Noah announces HE...
