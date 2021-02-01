New York Mets
Spring Feels a Long Way Off
by: Mike Steffanos — Mike's Mets 13s
I'm still working through some health issues, but I thought I'd check back in on some of the Mets- and baseball-related topics. I'll stay aw...
Jordan Yamamoto Fantastic Pickup For Mets
by: metsdaddy — Mets Daddy 9m
For some reason, the Miami Marlins made the decision to designate Jordan Yamamoto for assignment. That created the avenue for a New York Mets team looking to build organizational pitching depth to …
While Mets Owner Strongly Denies Any Role In A Financial Mess, A New Era Dawns In Queens
by: James Flippin — Gotham Baseball 12m
These are the times that could make you pinch yourself in desperation if you weren’t painfully aware of how real it all is: a world turned upside down by a pandemic and the steps taken to cur…
Trevor Bauer or Jackie Bradley Jr., who's on deck for the Mets? | Shea Anything | SNY
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 22m
This week, Doug Williams and Keith Hernandez revisit the Francisco Lindor trade and discuss whether it's a good idea or not to sign Lindor to a contract exte...
Noah’s Book Club got a PEOPLE exclusive….curious.
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 40m
Hmmmm. PEOPLE exclusives don’t just happen. This means some sort of Professional Press Person likely pitched a few outlets the story and PEOPLE was the best (and a really good) outlet to which they granted the exclusive. Could it just be what it...
Morosi: Mets Could Consider Odorizzi If They Miss on Bauer
by: Rob Piersall — Mets Merized Online 2h
Mets add another arm with Jordan Yamamoto trade
by: Michael Blinn — New York Post 2h
The Mets continue to add arms this offseason. On Monday, the team announced it acquired Jordan Yamamoto from the Miami Marlins for infielder Federico Polanco. “#LFGM,” the Hawaiian tweeted
This is not a crazy statement@MikeSilvaMedia Owners want games canceled. Insurance policies pay more than games without ticket salesBlogger / Podcaster
"It takes time and it takes failure. It takes failure, your body letting you down, before the two match up, before your body and your mind get on the same page." David Wright knows Dustin Pedroia's pain: https://t.co/yd9OWPsTFCBeat Writer / Columnist
RT @briandevine16: After a long break, I’m excited to be working again with @MetsmerizedJoeD and my old friends on the @Metsmerized staff. I can’t wait to get started!Blogger / Podcaster
A polar bear in his natural habitat...watch out for snowballs.Minors
Lots of snowvidiots out thereJust amazing that hosts on The @weatherchannel have never seen snow and ice before. So incredulousBlogger / Podcaster
RT @DavidHans60: @MikeSilvaMedia @greg_prince Loved discussion on Murph. Just started following Podcast in the past month. Great and balanced take on Mets. Look forward to each new oneBlogger / Podcaster
