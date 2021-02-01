Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Mets Daddy

Sandy Alderson Has To Answer For Jared Porter And Mickey Callaway

by: metsdaddy Mets Daddy 18m

From what we learned about the Jared Porter incident, it at least appeared there was a cover-up by the Chicago Cubs organization. However, by his own admission, Sandy Alderson didn’t reach ou…

