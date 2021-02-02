New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets’ Sandy Alderson taking heat after 5 women accuse ex-manager Mickey Callaway of sexual misconduct - nj.com
by: Mike Rosensteinmrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 20m
Five women have accused former New York Mets manager Mickey Callaway of improper behavior, according to a report by The Athletic.
More Recent New York Mets Articles
MLB Players Association rejects delay to season: Yankees’ spring training set to start on time - nj.com
by: Randy Millerrmiller@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 18m
The players' union didn't respond to MLB's proposal to push back spring training due to COVID, so spring training will start on time as long as the sides can agree on "health and safety protocols."
Report: Ex-Mets manager Mickey Callaway faces harassment allegations - Metro US
by: Metro US — Metro News 42m
Former New York Mets manager Mickey Callaway is accused of making inappropriate advances in the past toward five women in sports media, The Athletic reported Monday night. Callaway, fired by the Mets after the 2019 season, is currently the Los...
Jordan Yamamoto Heads to New York
by: Andrew Brown — Last Word On Sports: Last Word On Baseball 5h
Goodbye to one and hello to another as the Miami Marlins trade Jordan Yamamoto for New York Mets' Frederico Polanco.
Mickey Callaway accusations troubling for Sandy Alderson as MLB faces reckoning
by: Mike Vaccaro — New York Post 5h
This is a baseball problem, first and foremost, the product of decades of pervasive old-boy-network behavior that used to be ignored, and then tolerated, and then excused. That day is over, and the
Probably Not Such a Nice Guy
by: Greg Prince — Faith and Fear in Flushing 5h
The topic was Met managers of very recent past and very near future. Mickey Callaway was ex-manager of the Mets by then. Hiring Mickey Callaway seemed like not a bad idea.
Press release: Statements from Steve Cohen and Sandy Alderson | MLB.com
by: N/A — MLB: Mets 5h
STATEMENT FROM STEVE COHEN “The conduct reported in The Athletic story today is completely unacceptable and would never be tolerated under my ownership.” STATEMENT FROM SANDY ALDERSON “I was appalled by the actions reported today of former manager...
MLB offer rejected, 2021 expected to start on time
by: Nathan Solomon — Empire Sports Media 5h
MLB announced on Monday that the MLBPA officially rejected the offer of a delayed 154-game season and that the league will go forward with an April 1 Opening Day. With COVID-19 cases rising in most parts of the country, MLB proposed a season...
See All New York Mets Articles
Tweets
-
Love it!Coming in at No. 2 on MLB Network’s Top 10 Second Baseman... https://t.co/DllsDfWJnrBlogger / Podcaster
-
News: A proposal to delay the season was doomed from the get-go, and now Major League Baseball and the players are preparing to go to spring training in two weeks and start the season April 1 as scheduled. Details on how they got there at ESPN: https://t.co/nQHvkflmlNBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Updated: Sandy Alderson said that — in wake of accusations against Mickey Callaway, after the Jared Porter episode — the Mets are reviewing their hiring processes. https://t.co/Xrv2Av1G0pBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @MikeSteffanos: Earlier today on Mike's Mets: Spring Feels a Long Way Off Spring training can't come soon enough https://t.co/XEhnL8zA17 #SteveCohen #Mets #LGM https://t.co/btTU0zMSTyBlogger / Podcaster
-
Column: the accusations against Mickey Callaway are another example of baseball’s long-overdue old-boy-network bills coming due. But fairly or not, they are also a second strike against the man who hired him to manage the #Mets. https://t.co/6RAwONJ44SBeat Writer / Columnist
-
This, like most things, is about power. Powerful men protecting powerful men who they think will make them rich and successful. Harassment, sexual and otherwise, is shrinkage to those sociopaths. An inconvenience to power.Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets