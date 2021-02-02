Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

MLB Players Association rejects delay to season: Yankees’ spring training set to start on time - nj.com

by: Randy Millerrmiller@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 11m

The players' union didn't respond to MLB's proposal to push back spring training due to COVID, so spring training will start on time as long as the sides can agree on "health and safety protocols."

Mets’ Sandy Alderson taking heat after 5 women accuse ex-manager Mickey Callaway of sexual misconduct - nj.com

by: Mike Rosensteinmrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 14m

Five women have accused former New York Mets manager Mickey Callaway of improper behavior, according to a report by The Athletic.

Report: Ex-Mets manager Mickey Callaway faces harassment allegations - Metro US

by: Metro US Metro News 35m

Former New York Mets manager Mickey Callaway is accused of making inappropriate advances in the past toward five women in sports media, The Athletic reported Monday night. Callaway, fired by the Mets after the 2019 season, is currently the Los...

Jordan Yamamoto Heads to New York

by: Andrew Brown Last Word On Sports: Last Word On Baseball 4h

Goodbye to one and hello to another as the Miami Marlins trade Jordan Yamamoto for New York Mets' Frederico Polanco.

Mickey Callaway accusations troubling for Sandy Alderson as MLB faces reckoning

by: Mike Vaccaro New York Post 5h

This is a baseball problem, first and foremost, the product of decades of pervasive old-boy-network behavior that used to be ignored, and then tolerated, and then excused. That day is over, and the

Probably Not Such a Nice Guy

by: Greg Prince Faith and Fear in Flushing 5h

The topic was Met managers of very recent past and very near future. Mickey Callaway was ex-manager of the Mets by then. Hiring Mickey Callaway seemed like not a bad idea.

Press release: Statements from Steve Cohen and Sandy Alderson | MLB.com

by: N/A MLB: Mets 5h

STATEMENT FROM STEVE COHEN “The conduct reported in The Athletic story today is completely unacceptable and would never be tolerated under my ownership.” STATEMENT FROM SANDY ALDERSON “I was appalled by the actions reported today of former manager...

MLB offer rejected, 2021 expected to start on time

by: Nathan Solomon Empire Sports Media 5h

MLB announced on Monday that the MLBPA officially rejected the offer of a delayed 154-game season and that the league will go forward with an April 1 Opening Day. With COVID-19 cases rising in most parts of the country, MLB proposed a season...

