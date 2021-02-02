New York Mets
If Bauer isn't in the cards for the Mets, who is their next best option? | New York Mets | SNY
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 2h
The BNNY crew discuss the latest news on free-agent target Trevor Bauer and Anthony Recker offers up a surprise alternative should Bauer not sign with the Me...
MLB Trade Rumors and News: Mickey Callaway accused of multiple instances of indecency, MLBPA rejects league offer of shortened season
by: Eric Cole — SB Nation: MLB Daily Dish 30m
The Mets’ former manager and current Angels pitching coach is under scrutiny while the league’s attempt to get a shortened season is rebuffed.
Ex-Yankees pitcher Scott Erickson charged in connection to deadly hit-and-run accident, report says - nj.com
by: Mike Rosensteinmrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 33m
Right-hander Scott Erickson pitched for the New York Yankees in 2006. He also played for the Baltimore Orioles, Minnesota Twins, New York Mets, Texas Rangers and Los Angeles Dodgers.
On This Day In 2008: Mets Acquire, Extend Johan Santana
by: Rich Sparago — Mets Merized Online 40m
On February 2, 2008, the Mets sent outfielder Carlos Gomez, and pitchers Philip Humber, Deolis Guerra and Kevin Mulvey to the Minnesota Twins for two-time Cy Young award winner and three-time allOn February 2, 2008, the Mets sent outfielder Carlos...
STATEMENTS FROM STEVE COHEN & SANDY ALDERSON
by: Mack Ade — Mack's Mets 42m
STATEMENT FROM STEVE COHEN “The conduct reported in The Athletic story today is completely unacceptable and would never be tolerated und...
MLB Must Consider Banning Mickey Callaway If Sexual Harassment Allegations Are Credible
by: Anthony Witrado — Forbes 50m
f MLB finds the allegations against Mickey Callaway to be legitimate, he should be banned for life.
Mets Morning News for February 2, 2021
by: Vasilis Drimalitis — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 53m
Your Tuesday morning dose of New York Mets and MLB news, notes, and links.
NY Mets Lineup: Three best options to hit lead off for the 2021 season
by: Zachary Rotman — Fansided: Rising Apple 54m
When I was younger, I was taught that the leadoff hitter should be the fastest player on the team. The New York Mets had the perfect guy for that role in J...
After report on Mickey Callaway, it's clear sports world needs a sex harassment colonic
by: Sam Fels — Deadspin 58m
While it’s far from the most important aspect of yet another abhorrent story about the hellscape sports can be for female journalists, there is only one organization that can completely smother the acquisition of perhaps the most joyous player in...
#OTD in 2008, the @Mets officially acquired two-time Cy Young Award winner, Johan Santana. @johansantana #Mets @MetsmerizedBlogger / Podcaster
The Mets have released statements in regards to accusations against Mickey Callaway aggressively pursuing five women in sports media in person and over text/email https://t.co/bdXjDsjoWZTV / Radio Network
RT @mmusico8: Gary Carter hit this dinger on 7/25/1985, and I love the intensity in which everything happened: the homer trot, the high-fives, and the curtain call. #Mets #LGM (via MLB) https://t.co/Bxv31iOUOmBlogger / Podcaster
RT @EugeneFreedman: I can't retweet Jon Heyman's tweets related to his incredulity that the MLBPA did not make a counter offer, but I can explain why, under labor law, they didn't. (He blocked me) That said, a lack of education on a subject should never preclude taking a position. The parties 1/Blogger / Podcaster
The goal is to continue to turn my bucket list into a check list while adapting through life.Player
One can never have too much starting or overall pitching depth in an organization. Alderson has stressed about adding depth to their upper minor league teams & having the ability to shuttle guys up-and-down throughout the season. They've done a good job in that department. #MetsMets have done a good job building pitching depth from small deals like claiming Tarpley, signing McWilliams, three arms from the Matz trade, and trading for Yamamoto. Having solid pitchers at the back end of the 40 that can serve as depth in AAA is very important.Blogger / Podcaster
