New York Mets

Sportsnaut
Former New York Mets manager Mickey Callaway reportedly faces harassment allegations

by: Field Level Media Sportsnaut 1h

Former New York Mets manager Mickey Callaway is accused of making inappropriate advances in the past toward five women in sports media, The Athletic reported

MLB Daily Dish
MLB Trade Rumors and News: Mickey Callaway accused of multiple instances of indecency, MLBPA rejects league offer of shortened season

by: Eric Cole SB Nation: MLB Daily Dish 31m

The Mets’ former manager and current Angels pitching coach is under scrutiny while the league’s attempt to get a shortened season is rebuffed.

nj.com
Ex-Yankees pitcher Scott Erickson charged in connection to deadly hit-and-run accident, report says - nj.com

by: Mike Rosensteinmrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 34m

Right-hander Scott Erickson pitched for the New York Yankees in 2006. He also played for the Baltimore Orioles, Minnesota Twins, New York Mets, Texas Rangers and Los Angeles Dodgers.

Mets Merized
On This Day In 2008: Mets Acquire, Extend Johan Santana

by: Rich Sparago Mets Merized Online 41m

On February 2, 2008, the Mets sent outfielder Carlos Gomez, and pitchers Philip Humber, Deolis Guerra and Kevin Mulvey to the Minnesota Twins for two-time Cy Young award winner and three-time allOn February 2, 2008, the Mets sent outfielder Carlos...

Mack's Mets

STATEMENTS FROM STEVE COHEN & SANDY ALDERSON

by: Mack Ade Mack's Mets 42m

  STATEMENT FROM STEVE COHEN   “The conduct reported in The Athletic story today is completely unacceptable and would never be tolerated und...

Forbes

MLB Must Consider Banning Mickey Callaway If Sexual Harassment Allegations Are Credible

by: Anthony Witrado Forbes 50m

f MLB finds the allegations against Mickey Callaway to be legitimate, he should be banned for life.

Amazin' Avenue
Mets Morning News for February 2, 2021

by: Vasilis Drimalitis SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 53m

Your Tuesday morning dose of New York Mets and MLB news, notes, and links.

Rising Apple

NY Mets Lineup: Three best options to hit lead off for the 2021 season

by: Zachary Rotman Fansided: Rising Apple 54m

When I was younger, I was taught that the leadoff hitter should be the fastest player on the team. The New York Mets had the perfect guy for that role in J...

Deadspin
After report on Mickey Callaway, it's clear sports world needs a sex harassment colonic

by: Sam Fels Deadspin 58m

While it’s far from the most important aspect of yet another abhorrent story about the hellscape sports can be for female journalists, there is only one organization that can completely smother the acquisition of perhaps the most joyous player in...

