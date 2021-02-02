Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Yardbarker
58886649_thumbnail

Angels pitching coach Mickey Callaway suspended amid allegations of lewd behavior

by: Zac Wassink, Yardbarker Yardbarker 54m

At least five women who work in sports media have alleged Callaway of inappropriate behavior, such as sending unsolicited lewd messages and friending one of them on Facebook. 

More Recent New York Mets Articles

The Comeback
58887396_thumbnail

The Angels have suspended Mickey Callaway in the wake of reporters’ accusations of unwanted advances

by: Andrew Bucholtz The Comeback 26m

Almost 17 hours after an initial statement on The Athletic's piece documenting accusations against Mickey Callaway, the Angels suspended him.

Mets Merized
58887247_thumbnail

MLB News: Mickey Callaway Suspended by Angels Amidst Allegations

by: Rob Piersall Mets Merized Online 33m

Former Mets manager and current Los Angeles Angels pitching coach Mickey Callaway has been suspended by the Halos after an article was published last night that documented lewd and inappropriate texFormer Mets manager and current Los Angeles Angels...

Forbes

Los Angeles Angels Suspend Coach Mickey Callaway After Allegations Of Sexual Harassment

by: Tommy Beer Forbes 43m

Callaway managed the Mets for two full seasons before being dismissed in 2019.

New York Post
58886920_thumbnail

Angels suspend Mickey Callaway, investigating harassment allegations

by: Peter Botte New York Post 45m

Former Mets manager Mickey Callaway was suspended as pitching coach of the Los Angeles Angels, one day after a report surfaced detailing alleged inappropriate interaction with five women who work in

Sports Illustrated
58886854_thumbnail

Angels Suspend Pitching Coach Mickey Callaway in Wake of Sexual Misconduct Accounts

by: Ben Pickman Sports Illustrated 48m

The Angels hired Callaway as their pitching coach following the 2019 season after he was fired as the Mets' manager.

Any feedback or suggestions? Tell us here!
Daily News
58865417_thumbnail

Ex-Met manager Mickey Callaway suspended by Angels - New York Daily News

by: Daily News Sports Desk NY Daily News 51m

Former Mets manager Mickey Callaway was suspended by the Angels on Tuesday a day after allegations of sexual harassment were reported by The Athletic.

CBS Sports

Mickey Callaway suspended by Angels as team, MLB investigate allegations of lewd conduct toward women - CBSSports.com

by: Dayn PerryMike Axisa CBS Sports 1h

Callaway previously served as the Mets' manager and Cleveland's pitching coach

See All New York Mets Articles

Tweets