The Angels have suspended Mickey Callaway in the wake of reporters’ accusations of unwanted advances
by: Andrew Bucholtz — The Comeback 26m
Almost 17 hours after an initial statement on The Athletic's piece documenting accusations against Mickey Callaway, the Angels suspended him.
MLB News: Mickey Callaway Suspended by Angels Amidst Allegations
Former Mets manager and current Los Angeles Angels pitching coach Mickey Callaway has been suspended by the Halos after an article was published last night that documented lewd and inappropriate tex
Los Angeles Angels Suspend Coach Mickey Callaway After Allegations Of Sexual Harassment
Callaway managed the Mets for two full seasons before being dismissed in 2019.
Angels suspend Mickey Callaway, investigating harassment allegations
Former Mets manager Mickey Callaway was suspended as pitching coach of the Los Angeles Angels, one day after a report surfaced detailing alleged inappropriate interaction with five women who work in
Angels Suspend Pitching Coach Mickey Callaway in Wake of Sexual Misconduct Accounts
The Angels hired Callaway as their pitching coach following the 2019 season after he was fired as the Mets' manager.
Ex-Met manager Mickey Callaway suspended by Angels - New York Daily News
Former Mets manager Mickey Callaway was suspended by the Angels on Tuesday a day after allegations of sexual harassment were reported by The Athletic.
Angels pitching coach Mickey Callaway suspended amid allegations of lewd behavior
At least five women who work in sports media have alleged Callaway of inappropriate behavior, such as sending unsolicited lewd messages and friending one of them on Facebook.
Mickey Callaway suspended by Angels as team, MLB investigate allegations of lewd conduct toward women - CBSSports.com
Callaway previously served as the Mets' manager and Cleveland's pitching coach
-
-
-
-
-
-
