New York Mets

Mets Merized
MLB Network Ranks Francisco Lindor No. 4 Shortstop

by: Ryan Finkelstein Mets Merized Online 1h

As MLB Network continues their "Top 10 Right Now" series, the New York Mets remain very well represented. Yesterday it was Jeff McNeil, who was ranked as the No. 2 second baseman in baseball. ToniAs MLB Network continues their "Top 10 Right Now"...

Film Room
Top 10 SS Right Now: Lindor | 02/03/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 1h

Francisco Lindor places fourth on MLB Network's list of the Top 10 Shortstops Right Now

Mets Junkies
Lindor ranked as MLB’s fourth best Shortstop

by: Gem Tablak Mets Junkies 25m

MLB Network and “The Shredder” have ranked Mets star shortstop Francisco Lindor as the fourth best shortstop in the majors. MLB Network’s Top 10 Shortstops Right Now: 1. Story2. Tatis 3. Bogaerts4. Lindor5. Turner6. Seager 7. Correa 8. Bichette 9....

Mack's Mets
Scouting Report - SS - Michael Sirota

by: Mack Ade Mack's Mets 44m

  Michael Sirota   SS      6-2      175      The Gunnery HS (NY)     11-9-20 - PG  -   Michael Sirota (2021 Queens, NY) has simp...

New York Post
Michael Conforto hoping Mets contract talks will pick up soon

by: Mike Puma New York Post 1h

As Michael Conforto approaches his walk year, he awaits potential negotiations that would keep him with the Mets long term. On Tuesday, the Mets outfielder said discussions with the front office

MLB: Mets.com
Conforto: No extension talks yet, but still time

by: Anthony DiComo MLB: Mets 2h

The calendar is barreling toward Spring Training now, and still the Mets and Michael Conforto have not discussed an extension. Back in November, team president Sandy Alderson called Conforto to tell him Major League Baseball was honoring him on its...

Newsday
Michael Conforto expects Mets' contract negotiations to start soon | Newsday

by: Tim Healey Newsday 2h

Michael Conforto expects he and the Mets will engage in long-term contract negotiations soon, but if those talks don’t yield an agreement, he does not want them to continue into the regular season, he

Lohud
Michael Conforto, NY Mets contract extension talks continue

by: Justin Toscano LoHud 2h

Here's where the New York Mets and outfielder Michael Conforto stand on a potential contract extension.

