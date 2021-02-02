New York Mets
Scouting Report - SS - Michael Sirota
by: Mack Ade — Mack's Mets 44m
Michael Sirota SS 6-2 175 The Gunnery HS (NY) 11-9-20 - PG - Michael Sirota (2021 Queens, NY) has simp...
Top 10 SS Right Now: Lindor | 02/03/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 1h
Francisco Lindor places fourth on MLB Network's list of the Top 10 Shortstops Right Now
Lindor ranked as MLB’s fourth best Shortstop
by: Gem Tablak — Mets Junkies 25m
MLB Network and “The Shredder” have ranked Mets star shortstop Francisco Lindor as the fourth best shortstop in the majors. MLB Network’s Top 10 Shortstops Right Now: 1. Story2. Tatis 3. Bogaerts4. Lindor5. Turner6. Seager 7. Correa 8. Bichette 9....
MLB Network Ranks Francisco Lindor No. 4 Shortstop
by: Ryan Finkelstein — Mets Merized Online 1h
As MLB Network continues their "Top 10 Right Now" series, the New York Mets remain very well represented. Yesterday it was Jeff McNeil, who was ranked as the No. 2 second baseman in baseball. ToniAs MLB Network continues their "Top 10 Right Now"...
Michael Conforto hoping Mets contract talks will pick up soon
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 1h
As Michael Conforto approaches his walk year, he awaits potential negotiations that would keep him with the Mets long term. On Tuesday, the Mets outfielder said discussions with the front office
Conforto: No extension talks yet, but still time
by: Anthony DiComo — MLB: Mets 2h
The calendar is barreling toward Spring Training now, and still the Mets and Michael Conforto have not discussed an extension. Back in November, team president Sandy Alderson called Conforto to tell him Major League Baseball was honoring him on its...
Michael Conforto expects Mets' contract negotiations to start soon | Newsday
by: Tim Healey — Newsday 2h
Michael Conforto expects he and the Mets will engage in long-term contract negotiations soon, but if those talks don’t yield an agreement, he does not want them to continue into the regular season, he
Michael Conforto, NY Mets contract extension talks continue
by: Justin Toscano — LoHud 2h
Here's where the New York Mets and outfielder Michael Conforto stand on a potential contract extension.
