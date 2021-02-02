New York Mets
Remembering Mets History: (2015) Lucas Duda Ties Club Record With Seven Multi HR Games
by: noreply@blogger.com (Unknown) — centerfieldmaz 2h
In 2015 the Mets won the NL pennant getting to their fifth World Series. That season Met first baseman Lucas Duda tied a Mets team record wi...
The Daily Fix: 2/3
by: Gem Tablak — Mets Junkies 17m
The Mets have acquired right-hander Jordan Yamamoto from the Miami Marlins. The Mets sent Federico Polanco, a minor league infielder, back to Miami. This move adds tremendous depth to the Mets rotation. Speaking of depth, Corné Hogeveen also goes...
Top 10 SS Right Now: Lindor | 02/03/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 5h
Francisco Lindor places fourth on MLB Network's list of the Top 10 Shortstops Right Now
February 3, 2021: I Can't Take the Dog
by: Roger Cormier — Dispatches from Panic City 1h
Two MLB players said important things. Michael Conforto said some things. (Virtually) hug a Rockies fan if you know one. Rickey Henderson and a dog that is it that is the tease. A proper sign off.
Lucas Duda: 2015 N.L. Champion Mets First Baseman (2010-2017)
by: noreply@blogger.com (Unknown) — centerfieldmaz 2h
Lucas Christopher Duda was born on February 3rd, 1986 in Fontana, California in San Bernardino County, approx. 50 miles outside of Los...
Angels suspend Mickey Callaway pending probe - Metro US
by: Metro US — Metro News 3h
The Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday suspended Mickey Callaway amid allegations that their pitching coach made inappropriate advances in the past toward five women in sports media. “This morning we suspended Mickey Callaway, and will work closely with...
Lindor ranked as MLB’s fourth best Shortstop
by: Gem Tablak — Mets Junkies 4h
MLB Network and “The Shredder” have ranked Mets star shortstop Francisco Lindor as the fourth best shortstop in the majors. MLB Network’s Top 10 Shortstops Right Now: 1. Story2. Tatis 3. Bogaerts4. Lindor5. Turner6. Seager 7. Correa 8. Bichette 9....
Scouting Report - SS - Michael Sirota
by: Mack Ade — Mack's Mets 4h
Michael Sirota SS 6-2 175 The Gunnery HS (NY) 11-9-20 - PG - Michael Sirota (2021 Queens, NY) has simp...
MLB Network Ranks Francisco Lindor No. 4 Shortstop
by: Ryan Finkelstein — Mets Merized Online 4h
As MLB Network continues their "Top 10 Right Now" series, the New York Mets remain very well represented. Yesterday it was Jeff McNeil, who was ranked as the No. 2 second baseman in baseball. ToniAs MLB Network continues their "Top 10 Right Now"...
The Daily Fix: 2/3 - @MetsJunkies #MetsTwitter #MetsJunkies #Mets #LFGM #LGM #MLBtwitter #MLB https://t.co/DzZULzbz2lBlog / Website
The Daily Fix: 2/3 https://t.co/DzZULztaqVBlog / Website
“I don’t want it to be a distraction.” https://t.co/NZKhTekmJl via @nypostsportsBeat Writer / Columnist
They should deaden the ball and consider moving the mound a little down or back (incentivize ball in play, limit K's) and move the catcher's box back six inches (more steals).everyone reply/quote rt/whatever with your worst/most problematic baseball takesBlogger / Podcaster
RT @timbhealey: Here is what Michael Conforto said tonight regarding contract extension talks: https://t.co/bNUUr5qpIkBeat Writer / Columnist
It is crazy how good 95% of umpires are at their jobs. And, quite frankly, I don't mind that pitcher/catcher skill can work to expand the zone and steal a strike now and then.Umpires are freakishly skilled at a job that a human being is incapable of doing perfectly. https://t.co/CzHZ6ogoKvBlogger / Podcaster
