Wednesday catch-all thread (2/3/21)
by: Other — Mets 360 59m
Use this thread to comment on any Mets-specific topic you wish
Way-too-early 2021 MLB starting lineup rankings
by: Bradford Doolittle, ESPN Staff Writer — ESPN Chicago: White Sox Report 10m
With free agents still on the board -- and the NL DH still a question mark -- we rank MLB's 30 batting orders as they stand today.
New York sports owners among billionaires who raked in $98.5 billion in profits during pandemic: report | amNewYork
by: Joe Pantorno — Metro News 12m
While millions of Americans nationwide experienced or continue to deal with financial hardships amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the rich are only getting richer.
Mike's Mets - Stuff You Should Have Learned in Junior High School
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 14m
By Mike Steffanos February 2, 2021 What a strange few months this has been. When Steve Cohen was approved as the Mets new owner it seem...
Mets Still Need A Third Baseman
by: metsdaddy — Mets Daddy 15m
Back to our regularly scheduled programming, the New York Mets still do not have a third baseman for the 2021 season. With the Nolan Arenado trade their options are dwindling. We are not sure as to…
MLB and MLBPA Lack Common Ground in Labor Disputes
by: Rich Sparago — Mets Merized Online 31m
Last weekend, MLB presented the Major League Baseball Players' Association (MLBPA) with a proposal to delay the start of spring training and the upcoming season by one month. The stated reasons weLast weekend, MLB presented the Major League Baseball...
Black History Month: Dom Smith | 02/03/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 39m
Hot Stove celebrates Black History Month by taking a look at the career highlights of Dominic Smith
Mets' Michael Conforto wants to see results first - New York Daily News
by: Kristie Ackert — NY Daily News 52m
After the Mets have made big moves this offseason, the outfielder wants to see the work and results.
BIG shoutout to our front office ladies! We appreciate all that you do every day, and especially on #NGWSD. 💪Minors
-
#NGWSD 🙌Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @_Hornik_: Happy National Girls and Women in Sports Day. This is Joan Whitney Payson. She was instrumental in bringing the Mets to life, and the first woman to buy majority control of a team in a major North American sports league, rather than inheriting it. She was a trailblazer! #NGWSD https://t.co/xeePgC87fqBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Breaking down what and whether the Mets should have known with Callaway, and grappling with what/how to report out such issues.New Metrospective podcast with @TimBritton. Talking Mickey Callaway, Steve Cohen quitting twitter, Trevor Bauer, and Nolan Arenado. https://t.co/S5ZqAbn0emBeat Writer / Columnist
-
There were 35 pitchers who tossed a min. 450 innings from their age-40 season on. Here are the top 5 in ERA+: Hoyt Wilhelm: 156 Roger Clemens: 146 Grover Cleveland Alexander: 128 Cy Young: 124 Satchel Paige: 124Satchel Paige, Arm Action (at 62 years old). https://t.co/3W97aO89mEBlogger / Podcaster
-
We felt it was essential to record a show this week, despite the fact that we'd rather talk about Francisco Lindor's golden glove and smile than sexual harassment. There is essential reading on this from a variety of voices we shouted during the show in the thread below.It was a planned off week for the show, but we are in unprecedented times of Men Being Trash, so @PetitePhD and @ellarebee recorded an emergency pod to talk about the Mickey Callaway situation. #TheresNoCryingInPodcasting https://t.co/PjqvT8SfdJBlogger / Podcaster
