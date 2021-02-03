New York Mets
MLB rumors: AL East rival chasing ex-Yankees southpaw Rich Hill - nj.com
by: Mike Rosensteinmrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 5m
Left-hander Rich Hill pitched out of the New York Yankees' bullpen in 2014, compiling a 1.69 ERA in 14 appearances.
The Daily Fix: 2/4
by: Gem Tablak — Mets Junkies 46m
It’s been revealed that the Mets are interested in super utility-man Marwin Gonzalez, formerly of the Minnesota Twins and Houston Astros. The Mets are also interested in veteran left-hander Rich Hill. Corné Hogeveen has written about the southpaw...
February 4, 2021: 162 of These Things
by: Roger Cormier — Dispatches from Panic City 6h
There will be a full, normal slate of baseball games this season, unless...you know. JD Davis made history. Darryl Strawberry YouTube censorship! Top 10 Mets all over the dang place.
Top 10 RF Right Now: Conforto | 02/04/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 10h
Michael Conforto places seventh on MLB Network's list of the Top 10 Right Fielders Right Now
Three Teams Pursuing Rich Hill
by: Jeff Todd — MLB Trade Rumors 6h
There are at least three teams making serious pushes to land southpaw Rich Hill, according to a report from WEEI.com's …
Carlos Carrasco- the Newest Mets Starter (2021)
by: noreply@blogger.com (Unknown) — centerfieldmaz 6h
Carlos Luis Carrasco was born March 21st, 1987 in Venezuela. Hi nicknamed "Cookie". The six foot four, right hander was signed by the Phi...
Scouting Report - OF - Mitch Hartigan
by: Mack Ade — Mack's Mets 9h
Mitch Hartigan OF 5-11 180 FIU College Baseball Daily - Mitch Hartigan Florida Atlantic University (FL) Ft. Lauderdale Kni...
Status of JBJ negotiations
by: Gem Tablak — Mets Junkies 9h
Mike Puma of the NY Post added this on Twitter in regards to Jackie Bradley jr and the Mets. Hard to pinpoint where the Mets are in negotiations with Jackie Bradley Jr., right now, but he has been seeking a significant contract, perhaps beyond four...
