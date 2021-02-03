Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

MLB rumors: AL East rival chasing ex-Yankees southpaw Rich Hill - nj.com

by: Mike Rosensteinmrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 5m

Left-hander Rich Hill pitched out of the New York Yankees' bullpen in 2014, compiling a 1.69 ERA in 14 appearances.

Mets Junkies
The Daily Fix: 2/4

by: Gem Tablak Mets Junkies 46m

It’s been revealed that the Mets are interested in super utility-man Marwin Gonzalez, formerly of the Minnesota Twins and Houston Astros. The Mets are also interested in veteran left-hander Rich Hill. Corné Hogeveen has written about the southpaw...

Dispatches from Panic City

February 4, 2021: 162 of These Things

by: Roger Cormier Dispatches from Panic City 6h

There will be a full, normal slate of baseball games this season, unless...you know. JD Davis made history. Darryl Strawberry YouTube censorship! Top 10 Mets all over the dang place.

Film Room
Top 10 RF Right Now: Conforto | 02/04/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 10h

Michael Conforto places seventh on MLB Network's list of the Top 10 Right Fielders Right Now

MLB Trade Rumors
Three Teams Pursuing Rich Hill

by: Jeff Todd MLB Trade Rumors 6h

There are at least three teams making serious pushes to land southpaw Rich Hill, according to a report from WEEI.com's &hellip;

centerfieldmaz
Carlos Carrasco- the Newest Mets Starter (2021)

by: noreply@blogger.com (Unknown) centerfieldmaz 6h

 Carlos Luis Carrasco was born March 21st, 1987 in Venezuela. Hi nicknamed "Cookie".  The six foot four, right hander was signed by the Phi...

Mack's Mets
Scouting Report - OF - Mitch Hartigan

by: Mack Ade Mack's Mets 9h

  Mitch Hartigan   OF    5-11    180    FIU   College Baseball Daily  -   Mitch Hartigan Florida Atlantic University (FL) Ft. Lauderdale Kni...

Mets Junkies
Status of JBJ negotiations

by: Gem Tablak Mets Junkies 9h

Mike Puma of the NY Post added this on Twitter in regards to Jackie Bradley jr and the Mets. Hard to pinpoint where the Mets are in negotiations with Jackie Bradley Jr., right now, but he has been seeking a significant contract, perhaps beyond four...

