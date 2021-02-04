Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Don’t Sleep On Jordan Yamamoto

by: Thomas Hall Mets Merized Online 2h

Following a disappointing 2020 campaign, the New York Mets needed to make multiple additions to their pitching staff over the offseason and the front office certainly hasn't fallen short in that dFollowing a disappointing 2020 campaign, the New York...

The Score
Report: Mets talking to Bauer, Dodgers still in mix

by: Tom Ruminski The Score 4m

The New York Mets are engaged with right-hander Trevor Bauer about a deal, according to Jon Heyman of MLB Network.New York expects to hear from the free-agent ace in roughly the next 24 hours, Heyman reports. He adds that the situation is fluid, but...

amNewYork
Mets in talks with Trevor Bauer as sweepstakes approach end | amNewYork

by: Joe Pantorno amNewYork 7m

The New York Mets are in negotiations with free-agent starting pitcher Trevor Bauer, with a decision expected to come soon, a source confirmed with amNewYork

CBS Sports

MLB rumors: Trevor Bauer down to two finalists -- Mets and Dodgers - CBSSports.com

by: Mike AxisaMatt Snyder CBS Sports 14m

Here is Thursday's hot stove buzz

MLB Daily Dish
Dodgers, Mets appear to be the finalists for free agent Trevor Bauer

by: Eric Cole SB Nation: MLB Daily Dish 14m

The Mets have done their absolute best to make a big splash this offseason. After shoring up their catching situation with the signing of James McCann, the Mets made a big push for the NL East...

Mets Merized
Source: Mets Emerge As Favorites To Sign Trevor Bauer

by: Pat Ragazzo Mets Merized Online 15m

The New York Mets have emerged as the favorites to sign free-agent pitcher and reigning Cy Young award winner Trevor Bauer, a source told Metsmerized.While no deal is imminent at the momenThe New York Mets have emerged as the favorites to sign free-ag

Larry Brown Sports
Report: Mets hopeful of signing Trevor Bauer

by: Grey Papke Larry Brown Sports 21m

The New York Mets are reportedly increasingly hopeful of signing free agent pitcher Trevor Bauer.

MLB Trade Rumors
Mets Reportedly “In Talks” With Trevor Bauer; Dodgers Still Involved

by: Steve Adams MLB Trade Rumors 25m

The Mets are reportedly engaged in active discussions with top free agent pitcher Trevor Bauer. Read more at MLB Trade Rumors.

Mets Junkies
Mets Gaining Steam for Bauer

by: metsfanfromholland Mets Junkies 43m

According to Pat Ragazzo, the Mets are gaining ground in their pursuit of raining NL CY Young award winner Trevor Bauer. Talks have been heating up and with Spring Training getting closer, we could finally have a final decision. Could this weekend...

