Mets Reportedly “In Talks” With Trevor Bauer; Dodgers Still Involved
by: Steve Adams — MLB Trade Rumors 25m
The Mets are reportedly engaged in active discussions with top free agent pitcher Trevor Bauer. Read more at MLB Trade Rumors.
Report: Mets talking to Bauer, Dodgers still in mix
by: Tom Ruminski — The Score 4m
The New York Mets are engaged with right-hander Trevor Bauer about a deal, according to Jon Heyman of MLB Network.New York expects to hear from the free-agent ace in roughly the next 24 hours, Heyman reports. He adds that the situation is fluid, but...
Mets in talks with Trevor Bauer as sweepstakes approach end | amNewYork
by: Joe Pantorno — amNewYork 8m
The New York Mets are in negotiations with free-agent starting pitcher Trevor Bauer, with a decision expected to come soon, a source confirmed with amNewYork
MLB rumors: Trevor Bauer down to two finalists -- Mets and Dodgers - CBSSports.com
by: Mike AxisaMatt Snyder — CBS Sports 14m
Here is Thursday's hot stove buzz
Dodgers, Mets appear to be the finalists for free agent Trevor Bauer
by: Eric Cole — SB Nation: MLB Daily Dish 15m
The Mets have done their absolute best to make a big splash this offseason. After shoring up their catching situation with the signing of James McCann, the Mets made a big push for the NL East...
Source: Mets Emerge As Favorites To Sign Trevor Bauer
by: Pat Ragazzo — Mets Merized Online 16m
The New York Mets have emerged as the favorites to sign free-agent pitcher and reigning Cy Young award winner Trevor Bauer, a source told Metsmerized.While no deal is imminent at the momenThe New York Mets have emerged as the favorites to sign free-ag
Report: Mets hopeful of signing Trevor Bauer
by: Grey Papke — Larry Brown Sports 21m
The New York Mets are reportedly increasingly hopeful of signing free agent pitcher Trevor Bauer.
Mets Gaining Steam for Bauer
by: metsfanfromholland — Mets Junkies 43m
According to Pat Ragazzo, the Mets are gaining ground in their pursuit of raining NL CY Young award winner Trevor Bauer. Talks have been heating up and with Spring Training getting closer, we could finally have a final decision. Could this weekend...
