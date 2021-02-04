Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

CBS Sports

MLB rumors: Trevor Bauer down to two finalists -- Mets and Dodgers - CBSSports.com

by: Mike AxisaMatt Snyder CBS Sports 7m

Here is Thursday's hot stove buzz

MLB Daily Dish
58939925_thumbnail

Dodgers, Mets appear to be the finalists for free agent Trevor Bauer

by: Eric Cole SB Nation: MLB Daily Dish 7m

The Mets have done their absolute best to make a big splash this offseason. After shoring up their catching situation with the signing of James McCann, the Mets made a big push for the NL East...

Mets Merized
58939902_thumbnail

Source: Mets Emerge As Favorites To Sign Trevor Bauer

by: Pat Ragazzo Mets Merized Online 8m

The New York Mets have emerged as the favorites to sign free-agent pitcher and reigning Cy Young award winner Trevor Bauer, a source told Metsmerized.While no deal is imminent at the momenThe New York Mets have emerged as the favorites to sign free-ag

Larry Brown Sports
54305555_thumbnail

Report: Mets hopeful of signing Trevor Bauer

by: Grey Papke Larry Brown Sports 13m

The New York Mets are reportedly increasingly hopeful of signing free agent pitcher Trevor Bauer.

MLB Trade Rumors
58709498_thumbnail

Mets Reportedly “In Talks” With Trevor Bauer; Dodgers Still Involved

by: Steve Adams MLB Trade Rumors 18m

The Mets are reportedly engaged in active discussions with top free agent pitcher Trevor Bauer. Read more at MLB Trade Rumors.

Mets Junkies
58939300_thumbnail

Mets Gaining Steam for Bauer

by: metsfanfromholland Mets Junkies 36m

According to Pat Ragazzo, the Mets are gaining ground in their pursuit of raining NL CY Young award winner Trevor Bauer. Talks have been heating up and with Spring Training getting closer, we could finally have a final decision. Could this weekend...

Empire Sports Media
49744704_thumbnail

New York Mets want Jackie Bradley on short deal, but he is seeking four years

by: Andres Chavez Empire Sports Media 2h

The New York Mets have clearly done their homework this offseason by addressing the starting rotation, the bullpen, and bringing one of the best shortstops in the game in Francisco Lindor. However, they still have one glaring hole in the defensive...

MLB: Mets.com
58934171_thumbnail

Inbox: Extensions for Lindor, Conforto?

by: Anthony DiComo MLB: Mets 4h

A hyperactive start to the offseason has given way to a milder February, though the Mets certainly aren’t done trying to improve their team. With fewer than two weeks to go until Spring Training, here’s a dig into what’s on your minds: **What do you...

