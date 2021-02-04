New York Mets
MLB rumors: Trevor Bauer down to two finalists -- Mets and Dodgers - CBSSports.com
by: Mike AxisaMatt Snyder — CBS Sports 7m
Here is Thursday's hot stove buzz
Dodgers, Mets appear to be the finalists for free agent Trevor Bauer
by: Eric Cole — SB Nation: MLB Daily Dish 7m
The Mets have done their absolute best to make a big splash this offseason. After shoring up their catching situation with the signing of James McCann, the Mets made a big push for the NL East...
Source: Mets Emerge As Favorites To Sign Trevor Bauer
by: Pat Ragazzo — Mets Merized Online 8m
The New York Mets have emerged as the favorites to sign free-agent pitcher and reigning Cy Young award winner Trevor Bauer, a source told Metsmerized.While no deal is imminent at the momenThe New York Mets have emerged as the favorites to sign free-ag
Report: Mets hopeful of signing Trevor Bauer
by: Grey Papke — Larry Brown Sports 13m
The New York Mets are reportedly increasingly hopeful of signing free agent pitcher Trevor Bauer.
Mets Reportedly “In Talks” With Trevor Bauer; Dodgers Still Involved
by: Steve Adams — MLB Trade Rumors 18m
The Mets are reportedly engaged in active discussions with top free agent pitcher Trevor Bauer. Read more at MLB Trade Rumors.
Mets Gaining Steam for Bauer
by: metsfanfromholland — Mets Junkies 36m
According to Pat Ragazzo, the Mets are gaining ground in their pursuit of raining NL CY Young award winner Trevor Bauer. Talks have been heating up and with Spring Training getting closer, we could finally have a final decision. Could this weekend...
New York Mets want Jackie Bradley on short deal, but he is seeking four years
by: Andres Chavez — Empire Sports Media 2h
The New York Mets have clearly done their homework this offseason by addressing the starting rotation, the bullpen, and bringing one of the best shortstops in the game in Francisco Lindor. However, they still have one glaring hole in the defensive...
Inbox: Extensions for Lindor, Conforto?
by: Anthony DiComo — MLB: Mets 4h
A hyperactive start to the offseason has given way to a milder February, though the Mets certainly aren’t done trying to improve their team. With fewer than two weeks to go until Spring Training, here’s a dig into what’s on your minds: **What do you...
