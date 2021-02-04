New York Mets
Scouting Report - RHP - Cale Lansville
by: Mack Ade — Mack's Mets 2h
Cale Lansville RHP 6-0 205 Thunder Ridge HS (CO) 1-14-21 - Baseball America Cale Lansville ThunderR...
New York Mets Need Trevor Bauer To Compete In National League’s Arms Race
by: Mike Mazzeo — Forbes 2m
Granted, there is risk in the Mets committing more than one year to Bauer at massive money.
The Best Sleep I Ever Had in a Movie Theater
by: Mike Steffanos — Mike's Mets 39m
I get the feeling right now that the Mets offseason has come to a virtual standstill, awaiting Trevor Bauer's final decision on what is repo...
Mets pack up truck for camp | 02/04/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 58m
The Mets, Mr. Met and Mrs. Met load up their truck to send down to Port St. Lucie, FL for Spring Training
Top 10 Remaining Free Agents
by: rne — MLB Trade Rumors 1h
It took more than two months, but high-end free agents have finally come flying off the board in Major League …
MLB Rumors: Trevor Bauer Sweepstakes Narrows to 2 Teams
by: Madeline Coleman — Sports Illustrated 1h
Trevor Bauer appears to have narrowed his free-agent market down to two suitors: the Mets and Dodgers
Mets truck day at Citi Field | Newsday
by: February 4, 2021 5:08 PM — Newsday 1h
Mr. and Mrs. Met helped pack up the Mets' equipment truck heading down to Port St. Lucie, Florida, for spring training. The two trucks were ...
Report: Mets talking to Bauer, Dodgers still in mix
by: Tom Ruminski — The Score 2h
The New York Mets are engaged with right-hander Trevor Bauer about a deal, according to Jon Heyman of MLB Network.New York expects to hear from the free-agent ace in roughly the next 24 hours, Heyman reports. He adds that the situation is fluid, but...
Tweets
Eddie C broke some news on @CartonRoberts: The Mets could finalize a deal with @BauerOutage in the next 24 hours, and are reportedly willing to offer a three-year deal with an opt-out after 1.TV / Radio Network
-
RT @D_AbrianoSNY: If the Mets sign Bauer and he doesn’t opt out, they’re likely looking at a situation (if they extend Lindor and Conforto, which they absolutely need to do) where they will exceed luxury tax for next three seasons. Remember that Cano’s money is back on the books in 2022 and 2023Blogger / Podcaster
-
Trevor Bauer is expected to get an opt out clause after year 1….which regardless of length 3 or 4 years…means he can say he signed the equivalence of the 1-year deal he said he would sign. HIs AAV expected to be close to $32m if with #Mets. #Dodgers still in play barely.TV / Radio Personality
-
The Mets have reportedly offered Trevor Bauer a 3-year deal close to $100 million https://t.co/DKny9mwFisTV / Radio Network
-
RT @Metsmerized: Important to note: Obviously, a lot of reports that the Mets have made an offer, but no one has reported yet that he has made a decision https://t.co/SSS7GxOFzUBlogger / Podcaster
-
Trevor Bauer Steamer projections for 2021: 203.0 IP, 4.08 ERA, 3.8 fWAR #MetsBlogger / Podcaster
