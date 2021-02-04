Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

New York Post
58942762_thumbnail

Mets one of two finalists in Trevor Bauer sweepstakes

by: Mike Puma New York Post 2h

Mets pitchers and catchers report to spring training in less than two weeks, and by Friday afternoon team officials should know whether Trevor Bauer will be among those attending. The ace

More Recent New York Mets Articles

CBS Sports

MLB rumors: Trevor Bauer down to two finalists with Mets 'confident' they'll beat out Dodgers - CBSSports.com

by: Mike AxisaMatt Snyder CBS Sports 36m

Here is Thursday's hot stove buzz

Mets Junkies
58944073_thumbnail

Why the Mets are a Perfect Fit for Trevor Bauer

by: michaelgaraffa Mets Junkies 5m

The New York Mets seemingly have emerged as favorites to sign Cy Young Trevor Bauer. Why are the Mets a perfect fit?

Yardbarker
58943917_thumbnail

Mets are favorites to land NL Cy Young winner Trevor Bauer?

by: Zac Wassink, Yardbarker Yardbarker 19m

Rachel Luba, Bauer's agent, hinted that only two clubs are now in the market for her client. 

Daily News
58943806_thumbnail

Mets in endgame for Trevor Bauer, but no deal just yet: source - New York Daily News

by: Sarah Valenzuela, Deesha Thosar NY Daily News 23m

The Trevor Bauer sweepstakes has narrowed to two teams.

Newsday
58943617_thumbnail

Trevor Bauer decision expected as soon as Friday | Newsday

by: Tim Healey Newsday 36m

The Trevor Bauer sweepstakes appears to be close to ending, and if a new wave of buzz Thursday is to be believed, he has narrowed his choices down to the Mets and Dodgers — with an answer potentially

Any feedback or suggestions? Tell us here!
Bleacher Report
58943575_thumbnail

Trevor Bauer, Mets Reportedly Agree to Contract in Free Agency

by: Scott Polacek Bleacher Report 40m

Trevor Bauer 's future may soon be decided, but at least for now, it appears as though he is still going through the decision-making process...

SNY Mets

Trevor Bauer and Mets talks getting more serious, could a decision be soon? | New York Mets | SNY

by: SNY YouTube: SNY Mets 43m

The Trevor Bauer sweepstakes might be coming to a head. SNY MLB Insider Andy Martino gives the latest on the free agent pitcher and where he might ultimately...

MLB Trade Rumors
58709498_thumbnail

Latest On Mets, Trevor Bauer

by: rne MLB Trade Rumors 46m

While Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports that the Mets have reached an agreement with right-hander Trevor Bauer, the top &hellip;

See All New York Mets Articles

Tweets