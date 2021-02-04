Ok, to be on Twitter is to deal with people saying things to you that you won’t like. I’m sure Bauer wishes he could have some of those tweets back. He was being reactive. It’s unfair and dangerous to compare some mean tweets to the actions of the real predators in sports.

Rick Brody AlyssaRose @ AgentRachelLuba Alyssa, I would love to see you respond to any of the references here to Bauer's harassment of a college student. Obviously you're familiar with the story. I don't understand how you can defend that behavior.