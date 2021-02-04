New York Mets
Mets are favorites to land NL Cy Young winner Trevor Bauer?
by: Zac Wassink, Yardbarker — Yardbarker 20m
Rachel Luba, Bauer's agent, hinted that only two clubs are now in the market for her client.
MLB rumors: Trevor Bauer down to two finalists with Mets 'confident' they'll beat out Dodgers - CBSSports.com
by: Mike AxisaMatt Snyder — CBS Sports 36m
Here is Thursday's hot stove buzz
The only contract Mets should offer Trevor Bauer: Sherman
by: Joel Sherman — New York Post 25s
One year. Forty million dollars. I would not sign Trevor Bauer if I ran the Mets. My rule: When it comes to players with whom there is great concern, I would rather they succeed for a competitor
Why the Mets are a Perfect Fit for Trevor Bauer
by: michaelgaraffa — Mets Junkies 6m
The New York Mets seemingly have emerged as favorites to sign Cy Young Trevor Bauer. Why are the Mets a perfect fit?
Mets in endgame for Trevor Bauer, but no deal just yet: source - New York Daily News
by: Sarah Valenzuela, Deesha Thosar — NY Daily News 24m
The Trevor Bauer sweepstakes has narrowed to two teams.
Trevor Bauer decision expected as soon as Friday | Newsday
by: Tim Healey — Newsday 37m
The Trevor Bauer sweepstakes appears to be close to ending, and if a new wave of buzz Thursday is to be believed, he has narrowed his choices down to the Mets and Dodgers — with an answer potentially
Trevor Bauer, Mets Reportedly Agree to Contract in Free Agency
by: Scott Polacek — Bleacher Report 41m
Trevor Bauer 's future may soon be decided, but at least for now, it appears as though he is still going through the decision-making process...
Trevor Bauer and Mets talks getting more serious, could a decision be soon? | New York Mets | SNY
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 44m
The Trevor Bauer sweepstakes might be coming to a head. SNY MLB Insider Andy Martino gives the latest on the free agent pitcher and where he might ultimately...
Tweets
-
The only contract Mets should offer Trevor Bauer: Sherman https://t.co/5wYmPOHLlg
-
👀👀👀👀👀👀
-
RT @Metsmerized:
-
Ok, to be on Twitter is to deal with people saying things to you that you won't like. I'm sure Bauer wishes he could have some of those tweets back. He was being reactive. It's unfair and dangerous to compare some mean tweets to the actions of the real predators in sports.@AlyssaRose @AgentRachelLuba Alyssa, I would love to see you respond to any of the references here to Bauer's harassment of a college student. Obviously you're familiar with the story. I don't understand how you can defend that behavior.
-
RT @sal_licata: When will this people who continue to report bad information be held accountable? No fan cares who had it first. What matters is CORRECT info. Ridiculous.
-
Did the Phillies do enough? Is Trevor Bauer headed to the Mets? Could MLB revisit expanded postseason before Opening Day? @JonHeyman joined @WIPEvenings to talk Hot Stove. https://t.co/soBScX0281
