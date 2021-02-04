Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Mets Junkies
Why the Mets are a Perfect Fit for Trevor Bauer

by: michaelgaraffa Mets Junkies 5m

The New York Mets seemingly have emerged as favorites to sign Cy Young Trevor Bauer. Why are the Mets a perfect fit?

CBS Sports

MLB rumors: Trevor Bauer down to two finalists with Mets 'confident' they'll beat out Dodgers - CBSSports.com

by: Mike AxisaMatt Snyder CBS Sports 36m

Here is Thursday's hot stove buzz

Yardbarker
58943917_thumbnail

Mets are favorites to land NL Cy Young winner Trevor Bauer?

by: Zac Wassink, Yardbarker Yardbarker 20m

Rachel Luba, Bauer's agent, hinted that only two clubs are now in the market for her client. 

Daily News
58943806_thumbnail

Mets in endgame for Trevor Bauer, but no deal just yet: source - New York Daily News

by: Sarah Valenzuela, Deesha Thosar NY Daily News 23m

The Trevor Bauer sweepstakes has narrowed to two teams.

Newsday
58943617_thumbnail

Trevor Bauer decision expected as soon as Friday | Newsday

by: Tim Healey Newsday 36m

The Trevor Bauer sweepstakes appears to be close to ending, and if a new wave of buzz Thursday is to be believed, he has narrowed his choices down to the Mets and Dodgers — with an answer potentially

Bleacher Report
58943575_thumbnail

Trevor Bauer, Mets Reportedly Agree to Contract in Free Agency

by: Scott Polacek Bleacher Report 40m

Trevor Bauer 's future may soon be decided, but at least for now, it appears as though he is still going through the decision-making process...

SNY Mets

Trevor Bauer and Mets talks getting more serious, could a decision be soon? | New York Mets | SNY

by: SNY YouTube: SNY Mets 43m

The Trevor Bauer sweepstakes might be coming to a head. SNY MLB Insider Andy Martino gives the latest on the free agent pitcher and where he might ultimately...

MLB Trade Rumors
58709498_thumbnail

Latest On Mets, Trevor Bauer

by: rne MLB Trade Rumors 46m

While Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports that the Mets have reached an agreement with right-hander Trevor Bauer, the top &hellip;

