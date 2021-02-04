New York Mets
Trevor Bauer Is A Met, Or Maybe Not
by: metsdaddy — Mets Daddy 1h
Trevor Bauer signed a three year deal with the New York Mets with an opt out after the first year. That seems to put a capper on a big spending offseason for Steve Cohen and the Mets. Except, Bauer…
MLB rumors: Trevor Bauer down to two finalists with Mets 'confident' they'll beat out Dodgers - CBSSports.com
by: Mike AxisaMatt Snyder — CBS Sports 6h
Here is Thursday's hot stove buzz
Joey Lucchesi - Mets 2021 Pitcher
by: noreply@blogger.com (Unknown) — centerfieldmaz 2h
Joseph George Lucchesi was born June 6th 1993 in Newark, California. The six foot five, left hander grew up a fan of the Oakland A's, during...
Indians president speaks out on Mickey Callaway allegations
by: Ken Davidoff — New York Post 4h
As Major League Baseball continues to investigate published allegations that Mickey Callaway sent unsolicited, lewd messages to five female media members, Indians president Chris Antonetti — part of
Scouting Report - RHP - Dominic Hamel
by: Mack Ade — Mack's Mets 4h
Dominic Hamel RHP 6-2 206 Dallas Baptist 2020 Dallas Baptist stat line - 4-starts, 2-0, 4.58, 1.02, 19.2-IP, 27-K 1-...
Retired Yankees slugger Alex Rodriguez wants to raise $500 million with new business - nj.com
by: Brendan KutyBKUTY@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 5h
It's almost like real-life "Shark Tank" for retired New York Yankees third baseman Alex Rodriguez.
Why the Mets are a Perfect Fit for Trevor Bauer
by: michaelgaraffa — Mets Junkies 5h
The New York Mets seemingly have emerged as favorites to sign Cy Young Trevor Bauer. Why are the Mets a perfect fit?
Mets are favorites to land NL Cy Young winner Trevor Bauer?
by: Zac Wassink, Yardbarker — Yardbarker 5h
Rachel Luba, Bauer's agent, hinted that only two clubs are now in the market for her client.
