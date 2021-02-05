Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Mets Merized
Sherman: Mets Set Noon Deadline for Bauer’s Contract Offer

by: Ryan Finkelstein Mets Merized Online 1h

According to Joel Sherman of the New York Post, the Mets have set a hard deadline of 12:00 p.m. ET today for Trevor Bauer to accept their contract offer. Sherman reports that the deal likely incluAccording to Joel Sherman of the New York Post, the...

Mack's Mets
Lunch Time Links 2/5/2021

by: John From Albany Mack's Mets 8m

Here are some of the News and Headlines around Major League Baseball courtesy from our friends at SportSpyder .

New York Post
Mets set deadline for Trevor Bauer decision after making huge offer

by: Joel Sherman, Ken Davidoff New York Post 42m

The Mets have put Trevor Bauer on the clock. The Post has learned that the Mets set a noon deadline Eastern time Friday for Bauer, the free-agent starting pitcher, to take or leave their offer that

MLB Trade Rumors
Mets Reportedly Set Deadline For Bauer To Decide On Offer

by: Steve Adams MLB Trade Rumors 55m

The Mets have reportedly set a noon deadline on their offer to free-agent right-hander Trevor Bauer. Read more at MLB Trade Rumors.

nj.com
MLB rumors: Mets set Friday deadline for Trevor Bauer to sign - nj.com

by: Mike Rosensteinmrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 58m

Right-hander Trevor Bauer won the 2020 National League Cy Young Award after posting a career-best 1.73 ERA for the Cincinnati Reds.

CBS Sports

MLB rumors: Mets set Trevor Bauer deadline; Giants among teams after in Jake Odorizzi - CBSSports.com

by: R.J. Anderson CBS Sports 1h

Here is the latest from the MLB hot stove

Mets Merized
Four Mets Looking to Avoid a Slow Start in 2021

by: Matt Musico Mets Merized Online 1h

The 2020 MLB regular season was the definition of a sprint. Sixty games played in a tight window, with seven-inning doubleheaders being used to make it all come together.But the typical 162-gaThe 2020 MLB regular season was the definition of a sprint.

Rising Apple

Mets Rumors: Free agent Judgment Day may arrive for Trevor Bauer today

by: Tim Boyle Fansided: Rising Apple 2h

Today is the big day; possibly. After many months of New York Mets rumors involving Trevor Bauer, today could be the one where he finally signs a deal with...

Gotham Baseball
MAYER: Mets Infield Depth is Lacking

by: Mark Healey Gotham Baseball 2h

Over at Medium, Mets writer Michael Mayer put together a solid report on why the clubs needs some infielders: The biggest move the Mets made this offseason was clearly the trade that netted them su…

