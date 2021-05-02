New York Mets
Lunch Time Links 2/5/2021
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 9m
Here are some of the News and Headlines around Major League Baseball courtesy from our friends at SportSpyder .
Mets set deadline for Trevor Bauer decision after making huge offer
by: Joel Sherman, Ken Davidoff — New York Post 43m
The Mets have put Trevor Bauer on the clock. The Post has learned that the Mets set a noon deadline Eastern time Friday for Bauer, the free-agent starting pitcher, to take or leave their offer that
Four Mets Looking to Avoid a Slow Start in 2021
by: Matt Musico — Mets Merized Online 1h
The 2020 MLB regular season was the definition of a sprint. Sixty games played in a tight window, with seven-inning doubleheaders being used to make it all come together.But the typical 162-gaThe 2020 MLB regular season was the definition of a sprint.
Mets Rumors: Free agent Judgment Day may arrive for Trevor Bauer today
by: Tim Boyle — Fansided: Rising Apple 2h
Today is the big day; possibly. After many months of New York Mets rumors involving Trevor Bauer, today could be the one where he finally signs a deal with...
MAYER: Mets Infield Depth is Lacking
by: Mark Healey — Gotham Baseball 2h
Over at Medium, Mets writer Michael Mayer put together a solid report on why the clubs needs some infielders: The biggest move the Mets made this offseason was clearly the trade that netted them su…
For everyone who is wondering. I won't write for Metsjunkies anymore.
There are better things the Mets can do with $40 million. Kris Bryant, one-year $19.5 million Jackie Bradley Jr., two-year $16 million Jake Odorizzi: three-year, $39 million Total for 2021: $40.5 million
NEWS: The #Mets won their case against JD Davis, per @JonHeyman. He will make $2.1 Million this season.
AP Exclusive: MLB average salary fell for 3rd straight year: The average Major League Baseball salary dropped for an unprecedented third straight year, even before the shortened season caused by the coronavirus pandemic…
Mets win arbitration case over JD Davis. He will make $2.1M.
-
Look what came today, thanks @JomboyMedia
