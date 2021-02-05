New York Mets
Trevor Bauer is torturing Mets fans – and pretty much everyone else
by: Greg Joyce — New York Post 16m
Trevor Bauer sure knows how to have the masses torturously hanging onto his every move. In the lead up to Bauer’s anticipated free-agency announcement Friday afternoon, Bauer had fanbases from
Trevor Bauer: LA Dodgers make splash over NY Mets in MLB free agency
by: Justin Toscano — LoHud 17s
Despite heavy interest from the Mets, Trevor Bauer announced he is signing with the reigning-champion Dodgers.
Breaking News - Trevor Bauer to Dodgers
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 3m
Jon Heyman is reporting that Trevor Bauer has signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Bauer to Dodgers — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) Febr...
February 5, 2021: What Time is the Super Bowl?
by: Roger Cormier — Dispatches from Panic City 3m
SEO joke. You love it.
Pat Mahomes on career, his son | 02/05/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 11m
Pat Mahomes joins High Heat to talk about his career and chatting with his son Patrick before the Super Bowl
Time To Untune That String
by: Ginny Searle — Defector 19m
Defector has partnered with Baseball Prospectus to bring you a taste of their work. They write good shit that we think you’ll like. If you do like it, we encourage you to check out their site and subscribe. This story was originally published at...
Davis, Santander lose in arbitration; Choi wins
by: ESPN News Services — ESPN 24m
The Rays' Ji-Man Choi was the only one to win his arbitration hearing out of the three verdicts Friday, with the Mets' J.D. Davis and the Orioles' Anthony Santander losing their cases.
Bauer teases Mets, Dodgers fans with hat giveaways on website
by: Tom Ruminski — The Score 31m
Trevor Bauer sent Twitter into a frenzy on Friday when his website released merchandise linking the free-agent ace to the New York Mets and Los Angeles Dodgers, the two finalists reportedly vying for his services.Fans first spotted a Mets hat signed...
Trevor Bauer officially announces the decision, leaving more money on the table from the #Mets to go home to Los Angeles.MY NEW HOME! https://t.co/1gKAOSwY3wBeat Writer / Columnist
-
The Mets also got Lindor this offseason and can still sign JBJ. Good team.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @TruePG718: @SubwayToShea @MetsJunkies Easily Bauer. It’s not even close. A writer busted his nut too early. Trevor trolled the **** out of us. Dude is a villain that will get lit up. Carrasco & Lindor have his in depth scouting report.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Sure seems like Trevor Bauer used the Mets for leverage. He trolled everyone for a few hours before announcing he's signing with the Dodgers. Story, with more to come: https://t.co/6hQLew9J0tBeat Writer / Columnist
-
I didn’t want Bauer so this isn’t the end of the world.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
👀Bauer to DodgersBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets