Rare good point here from Harper. Losing out on Bauer is one thing -- losing him to the Dodgers is another. The Mets path to the World Series got a little steeper today.

John Harper Still think missing out on Springer was the Mets' mistake, but Bauer represented best chance to win in 2021, not only teaming up with deGrom to create powerhouse rotation but also keeping him away from the Dodgers.