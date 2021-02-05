New York Mets
The Metropolitan: 5 thoughts on the Trevor Bauer news
by: Jeffrey Bellone — Mets Briefing 1h
Mets losing Trevor Bauer shows just how wide gap with Dodgers is: Sherman
by: Joel Sherman — New York Post 29m
When Steve Cohen held his introductory press conference as Mets owner on Nov. 10, he mentioned the Dodgers as the team he wants his franchise to emulate. On Friday, Cohen and the Mets saw the gap
Scouting Report - RHP - Will Bednar
by: Mack Ade — Mack's Mets 44m
Will Bednar RHP 6-2 240 Mississippi State 1-20-21 - D1 Baseball's top 100 College Prospects - 20 ...
Dodgers sign Trevor Bauer
by: Christian Romo — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 48m
The Mets were considered finalists in the Bauer saga
After missing out on Trevor Bauer, what's next for the New York Mets? | SNY
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 1h
Trevor Bauer has decided to make the Dodgers his new home. SNY's Doug Williams, Andy Martino and Jim Duquette discuss what this means for the Mets and what t...
The Mets Junkies Podcast (Episode 12): MetsTwitter has gone nuts and it’s Bob Nightengale’s fault.
by: Gem Tablak — Mets Junkies 1h
I talk about Bob Nightengale’s tweet last night and how no one has kept their eyes off of MetsTwitter since.
Dodgers sign Trevor Bauer: How Mets fans on Twitter reacted to losing out on free agent pitcher - CBSSports.com
by: Chris Bengel — CBS Sports 2h
They had quite a bit to say about Bauer's decision
Trevor Bauer passes up Mets, signs with Dodgers | amNewYork
by: Joe Pantorno — Metro News 2h
Despite reports of having the best possible offer on the table, the New York Mets lost out on free-agent starting pitcher Trevor Bauer, who opted to sign with
RT @martinonyc: Mets have interest in Jake Arrieta. Not as much Paxton. Not Odorizzi or Walker. Looking for pitching and bench. JBJ a maybe. Tougher with no DH.TV / Radio Network
-
Yes but also both are possible, too 🤷🏻♂️🤷♀️Have we thought about giving Taijuan Walker a chance in Queens rather than Odorizzi and Hill?Blog / Website
-
Hear that #Mets offer to Bauer was 3 yrs, $105M.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
This couldn’t be more true. I got you king! 🗣I swear people love giving Stroman **** cause he’s confident in who he is. Talk your ****, King! #SilkySeason😂😂 https://t.co/QVTPTqtKKlPlayer
-
Sounds like the Mets have STRONG interest in Odorizzi and Walker.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Rare good point here from Harper. Losing out on Bauer is one thing -- losing him to the Dodgers is another. The Mets path to the World Series got a little steeper today.Still think missing out on Springer was the Mets' mistake, but Bauer represented best chance to win in 2021, not only teaming up with deGrom to create powerhouse rotation but also keeping him away from the Dodgers.Blogger / Podcaster
