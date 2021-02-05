Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

New York Post
58968338_thumbnail

Mets losing Trevor Bauer shows just how wide gap with Dodgers is: Sherman

by: Joel Sherman New York Post 29m

When Steve Cohen held his introductory press conference as Mets owner on Nov. 10, he mentioned the Dodgers as the team he wants his franchise to emulate. On Friday, Cohen and the Mets saw the gap

Mack's Mets
58968092_thumbnail

Scouting Report - RHP - Will Bednar

by: Mack Ade Mack's Mets 44m

Will Bednar   RHP      6-2      240      Mississippi State       1-20-21 - D1 Baseball's top 100 College Prospects  -   20 ...

Amazin' Avenue
58968011_thumbnail

Dodgers sign Trevor Bauer

by: Christian Romo SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 48m

The Mets were considered finalists in the Bauer saga

Mets Briefing

The Metropolitan: 5 thoughts on the Trevor Bauer news

by: Jeffrey Bellone Mets Briefing 1h

A special edition newsletter

SNY Mets

After missing out on Trevor Bauer, what's next for the New York Mets? | SNY

by: SNY YouTube: SNY Mets 1h

Trevor Bauer has decided to make the Dodgers his new home. SNY's Doug Williams, Andy Martino and Jim Duquette discuss what this means for the Mets and what t...

Mets Junkies
58967570_thumbnail

The Mets Junkies Podcast (Episode 12): MetsTwitter has gone nuts and it’s Bob Nightengale’s fault.

by: Gem Tablak Mets Junkies 1h

I talk about Bob Nightengale’s tweet last night and how no one has kept their eyes off of MetsTwitter since.

CBS Sports

Dodgers sign Trevor Bauer: How Mets fans on Twitter reacted to losing out on free agent pitcher - CBSSports.com

by: Chris Bengel CBS Sports 2h

They had quite a bit to say about Bauer's decision

Metro News
58963739_thumbnail

Trevor Bauer passes up Mets, signs with Dodgers | amNewYork

by: Joe Pantorno Metro News 2h

Despite reports of having the best possible offer on the table, the New York Mets lost out on free-agent starting pitcher Trevor Bauer, who opted to sign with

