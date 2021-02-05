New York Mets
Trevor Bauer’s agent has message for Mets fans: ‘We still love you’
by: Michael Blinn — New York Post 2h
Trevor Bauer is off to Los Angeles, but neither he nor his agent are forgetting about Queens. Rachel Luba took to Twitter not long after the righty agreed to a massive deal with the reigning World
For The New York Mets, Not Signing Trevor Bauer Might Be The New Not Signing Mike Hampton
by: Jerry Beach — Forbes 13m
At some point, perhaps sooner than later, Alderson might look back upon Bauer’s decision with a Phillips-ian exhale that could blow down trees, even if Bauer is unlikely to be as miserable in Los Angeles as Hampton was in Colorado.
With Bauer Gone, Mets May Shift Attention to Jackie Bradley Jr.
by: Rich Sparago — Mets Merized Online 37m
With Trevor Bauer officially a Los Angeles Dodger, the Mets will now seek other ways to round out their rotation. In addition, they can now turn their attention, and money, to filling other rosterWith Trevor Bauer officially a Los Angeles Dodger,...
Scouting Report - RHP - Roman Kimball
by: Mack Ade — Mack's Mets 1h
Roman Kimball RHP 5-11 160 P27 Academy (NY) 1-14-21 - Baseball America # 168 Roman Kimball P27 Ac...
Mets Rumors: Jake Arrieta Drawing Interest After Failed Trevor Bauer Pursuit
by: Paul Kasabian — Bleacher Report 1h
The New York Mets are interested in free agent starting pitcher Jake Arrieta , per Andy Martino of SNY...
Blue Branding
by: metstradamus — The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 1h
With all the chatter that Trevor Bauer was going to be signed by the Mets, I had this whole thing swirling in my mind that I was going to write a post about once the deal went down. But once Bob Ni…
Bauer Bluffs, Heads to LA
by: N/A — Mets Maniacs 2h
Uncle Mike and I discuss Bauer teasing Mets fans and ultimately signing with the LA Dodgers today, 2/5. We also discuss other potential offseason moves the Mets can make now, the suspension of Mickey Callaway, and a future program we're planning to...
Mets dodged a headache by not signing Trevor Bauer
by: Leen Amin — Elite Sports NY 2h
The 2020 NL Cy Young Award winner is headed to the Dodgers on a mega-deal the Mets are lucky to not have to worry about.
