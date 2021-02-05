Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Mets Merized
MLB News: Braves Ink Marcell Ozuna to Four-Year Deal

by: Rob Piersall Mets Merized Online 56m

One of the biggest sluggers left on the open market is close to finding a home.The Atlanta Braves announced that they and outfielder Marcell Ozuna have agreed on a four-year, $65 million deal.One of the biggest sluggers left on the open market is...

Forbes

For The New York Mets, Not Signing Trevor Bauer Might Be The New Not Signing Mike Hampton

by: Jerry Beach Forbes 14m

At some point, perhaps sooner than later, Alderson might look back upon Bauer’s decision with a Phillips-ian exhale that could blow down trees, even if Bauer is unlikely to be as miserable in Los Angeles as Hampton was in Colorado.

Mets Merized
With Bauer Gone, Mets May Shift Attention to Jackie Bradley Jr.

by: Rich Sparago Mets Merized Online 38m

With Trevor Bauer officially a Los Angeles Dodger, the Mets will now seek other ways to round out their rotation. In addition, they can now turn their attention, and money, to filling other rosterWith Trevor Bauer officially a Los Angeles Dodger,...

Mack's Mets
Scouting Report - RHP - Roman Kimball

by: Mack Ade Mack's Mets 1h

  Roman Kimball   RHP      5-11      160      P27 Academy (NY)     1-14-21  -  Baseball America   # 168   Roman Kimball   P27 Ac...

Bleacher Report
Mets Rumors: Jake Arrieta Drawing Interest After Failed Trevor Bauer Pursuit

by: Paul Kasabian Bleacher Report 1h

The New York Mets are interested in free agent starting pitcher Jake Arrieta , per Andy Martino of SNY...

Metstradamus
Blue Branding

by: metstradamus The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 1h

With all the chatter that Trevor Bauer was going to be signed by the Mets, I had this whole thing swirling in my mind that I was going to write a post about once the deal went down. But once Bob Ni…

New York Post
Trevor Bauer’s agent has message for Mets fans: ‘We still love you’

by: Michael Blinn New York Post 2h

Trevor Bauer is off to Los Angeles, but neither he nor his agent are forgetting about Queens. Rachel Luba took to Twitter not long after the righty agreed to a massive deal with the reigning World

Mets Maniacs
Bauer Bluffs, Heads to LA

by: N/A Mets Maniacs 2h

Uncle Mike and I discuss Bauer teasing Mets fans and ultimately signing with the LA Dodgers today, 2/5. We also discuss other potential offseason moves the Mets can make now, the suspension of Mickey Callaway, and a future program we're planning to...

Elite Sports NY
Mets dodged a headache by not signing Trevor Bauer

by: Leen Amin Elite Sports NY 2h

The 2020 NL Cy Young Award winner is headed to the Dodgers on a mega-deal the Mets are lucky to not have to worry about.

