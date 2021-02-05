Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

centerfieldmaz
58971399_thumbnail

Charlie Neal: Original 1962 Mets Infielder (1962-1963)

by: noreply@blogger.com (Unknown) centerfieldmaz 55m

Charles Leonard Neal was born on January 30, 1931 in Longview Texas. Neal began his career in the Negro Leagues with the Atlanta Black C...

CBS Sports

All is not lost for the Mets after missing out on Trevor Bauer; here's what they can still do - CBSSports.com

by: Katherine Acquavella CBS Sports 2h

They lost out in the Bauer sweepstakes, but the Mets can still make a few tweaks and upgrades to their 2021 roster

New York Post
58971839_thumbnail

What Mets could spend on next after Trevor Bauer miss

by: Ken Davidoff New York Post 22m

You ever have $105 million burning a hole in your pocket? Then you can relate to the Mets. OK, that represents a slight misconstruing of what went down Friday. What’s clear, however, is that

centerfieldmaz
58971749_thumbnail

Benny Ayala: The First Mets Player To HR In His First Career At Bat (1974 / 1976)

by: noreply@blogger.com (Unknown) centerfieldmaz 29m

Benigno Ayala was born on February 7, 1951 in Yauco, Puerto Rico,. The six foot right hand hitting outfielder was signed as an amateur fr...

The Score
58971618_thumbnail

Report: Mets interested in Arrieta

by: Simon Sharkey-Gotlieb The Score 38m

After losing out on Trevor Bauer, the New York Mets have eyes on a former award-winning starter.The Mets are interested in signing free-agent right-hander Jake Arrieta, SNY's Andy Martino reports.A deal is not close at this time, Martino adds.Arrieta,

MLB Trade Rumors
58957087_thumbnail

Details On Mets’ Offer To Trevor Bauer

by: rne MLB Trade Rumors 43m

The Mets were one of the two finalists in the Trevor Bauer sweepstakes, but the Cy Young-winning right-hander wound up &hellip;

The Comeback
56341964_thumbnail

Braves make necessary move to bring back Marcell Ozuna, a top-3 hitter in 2020

by: Matt Clapp The Comeback 2h

It's a four-year deal for the slugger.

SNY Mets

BREAKING NEWS: Trevor Bauer signs with the Los Angeles Dodgers | SNY

by: SNY YouTube: SNY Mets 2h

Trevor Bauer has signed a 3-year, $102 million contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers.Subscribe to get the latest from SNY here: https://on.sny.tv/S5RYeWNChec...

Forbes

For The New York Mets, Not Signing Trevor Bauer Might Be The New Not Signing Mike Hampton

by: Jerry Beach Forbes 2h

At some point, perhaps sooner than later, Alderson might look back upon Bauer’s decision with a Phillips-ian exhale that could blow down trees, even if Bauer is unlikely to be as miserable in Los Angeles as Hampton was in Colorado.

