Charlie Puleo: Italian / American New Jersey Born 1980's Mets Pitcher (1981-1982)
by: noreply@blogger.com (Unknown) — centerfieldmaz 30m
Charles Michael Puleo was born on February 7, 1955 in Glen Ridge, New Jersey. The local boy from Jersey, went to Bloomfield High School a...
All is not lost for the Mets after missing out on Trevor Bauer; here's what they can still do - CBSSports.com
by: Katherine Acquavella — CBS Sports 2h
They lost out in the Bauer sweepstakes, but the Mets can still make a few tweaks and upgrades to their 2021 roster
What Mets could spend on next after Trevor Bauer miss
by: Ken Davidoff — New York Post 22m
You ever have $105 million burning a hole in your pocket? Then you can relate to the Mets. OK, that represents a slight misconstruing of what went down Friday. What’s clear, however, is that
Benny Ayala: The First Mets Player To HR In His First Career At Bat (1974 / 1976)
by: noreply@blogger.com (Unknown) — centerfieldmaz 30m
Benigno Ayala was born on February 7, 1951 in Yauco, Puerto Rico,. The six foot right hand hitting outfielder was signed as an amateur fr...
Report: Mets interested in Arrieta
by: Simon Sharkey-Gotlieb — The Score 39m
After losing out on Trevor Bauer, the New York Mets have eyes on a former award-winning starter.The Mets are interested in signing free-agent right-hander Jake Arrieta, SNY's Andy Martino reports.A deal is not close at this time, Martino adds.Arrieta,
Details On Mets’ Offer To Trevor Bauer
by: rne — MLB Trade Rumors 43m
The Mets were one of the two finalists in the Trevor Bauer sweepstakes, but the Cy Young-winning right-hander wound up …
Braves make necessary move to bring back Marcell Ozuna, a top-3 hitter in 2020
by: Matt Clapp — The Comeback 2h
It's a four-year deal for the slugger.
BREAKING NEWS: Trevor Bauer signs with the Los Angeles Dodgers | SNY
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 2h
Trevor Bauer has signed a 3-year, $102 million contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers.Subscribe to get the latest from SNY here: https://on.sny.tv/S5RYeWNChec...
For The New York Mets, Not Signing Trevor Bauer Might Be The New Not Signing Mike Hampton
by: Jerry Beach — Forbes 2h
At some point, perhaps sooner than later, Alderson might look back upon Bauer’s decision with a Phillips-ian exhale that could blow down trees, even if Bauer is unlikely to be as miserable in Los Angeles as Hampton was in Colorado.
-
RT @metsrewind: “It started with Doc going to rehab in April ‘87. I didn’t think Doc was doing that stuff. It was a shock to me. I asked Doc about drugs on the team and he told me, ‘You’d been amazed.’ He named names. I was clueless. I had no idea.” - Gary Carter #MetsRewind #Mets #LGM https://t.co/5jWqV5aBmKBlogger / Podcaster
-
All-time rantNow that Trevor Bauer is signed with the Dodgers, maybe @sal_licata can put his phone down and get some sleep🤣 ➡️BNNY presented by Tri-State @Cadillac https://t.co/7ItELivrFpMisc
-
Getting a career year from @STR0 so we are more than good.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Boom 💥 Steve Cohen injected $50M into the Citi Field subsidiary. S&P raised the ratings on the bonds. This is beneficial for the long-term finances of the #Mets #Mets #MetsTwitter https://t.co/GWYM9QA5T7Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @TomBiersdorfer: Our @NYDNSports back page: Trevor Bauer chooses Dodgers over Mets, though it could be blessing since it's a hefty price tag for pitcher with career 3.90 ERA, a Cy Young won in a short pandemic season & social media baggage --https://t.co/rUjP9W1j6u https://t.co/Nuag9ue1ZLNewspaper / Magazine
-
What Mets could spend on next after Trevor Bauer miss https://t.co/v4YmsJVUXNBlogger / Podcaster
