New York Mets

Mack's Mets
John From Albany - Mets News and Breakfast Links 2/6/2021

by: John From Albany Mack's Mets 30m

  Good Morning.  Trevor Bauer goes to LA, the Mets win J.D. Davis arbitration case and we had Semifinal games in the Car...

Rising Apple

NY Mets dodge a bullet in Trevor Bauer signing with Dodgers

by: Matthew Cacace Fansided: Rising Apple 8m

News broke on Thursday, February 4th, that the Trevor Bauer sweepstakes were officially down to two teams. Bauer narrowed down his teams to the Los Angeles...

Mets Daddy

Anyone Calling Mets Offseason A Failure Is Clueless

by: metsdaddy Mets Daddy 41m

So, the Mets didn’t get Trevor Bauer. Instead, Bauer went to his hometown Los Angeles Dodgers for what might’ve been less money. Despite Bauer really not being better than the Mets fift…

BallNine
A Pitcher’s Hell

by: Kevin Czerwinski BallNine 5h

The 1974 Sacramento Solons of the Pacific Coast League had the misfortune of playing in what could possibly be the worst baseball stadium any team ever called home. Hughes Stadium’s left-field fence was a mere 232 feet away from home plate, which...

CBS Sports

All is not lost for the Mets after missing out on Trevor Bauer; here's what they can still do - CBSSports.com

by: Katherine Acquavella CBS Sports 8h

They lost out in the Bauer sweepstakes, but the Mets can still make a few tweaks and upgrades to their 2021 roster

New York Post
What Mets could spend on next after Trevor Bauer miss

by: Ken Davidoff New York Post 7h

You ever have $105 million burning a hole in your pocket? Then you can relate to the Mets. OK, that represents a slight misconstruing of what went down Friday. What’s clear, however, is that

centerfieldmaz
Benny Ayala: The First Mets Player To HR In His First Career At Bat (1974 / 1976)

by: noreply@blogger.com (Unknown) centerfieldmaz 7h

Benigno Ayala was born on February 7, 1951 in Yauco, Puerto Rico,. The six foot right hand hitting outfielder was signed as an amateur fr...

The Score
Report: Mets interested in Arrieta

by: Simon Sharkey-Gotlieb The Score 7h

After losing out on Trevor Bauer, the New York Mets have eyes on a former award-winning starter.The Mets are interested in signing free-agent right-hander Jake Arrieta, SNY's Andy Martino reports.A deal is not close at this time, Martino adds.Arrieta,

