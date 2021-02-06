New York Mets
Trevor Bauer to Dodgers fallout: How can he be worth $40 million in 2021? What should Mets do from here?
by: Bradford DoolittleDavid Schoenfield — ESPN Los Angeles: Dodgers Report 2h
After a deal that makes the 2020 NL Cy Young winner the highest-paid player in MLB history, we examine what it means for L.A.'s new ace -- and the team that just missed landing him.
Mets dodged Bauer bullet, plus Virtual Queens Baseball Convention is today
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 28m
The Virtual Queens Baseball Convention is today. It is streamed LIVE on the Youtube channel for FREE (they are accepting donations, throw them a few bucks, you’d do it if it was the t-shirt guy). Here’s the LINK and the lineup which all starts at...
Steve Young is The Michael Kay Show’s favorite radio guest. Who’s their least favorite? - New York Daily News
by: Bob Raissman — NY Daily News 47m
Bob Raissman has a guess.
New York Mets: What is Next After Bauer Signed With The Dodgers?
by: Daniel Marcillo — Empire Sports Media 59m
The New York Mets lucked out when Trevor Bauer decided to sign with the Los Angeles Dodgers. They did not overpay for a similar version of Carlos Carrasco and gave them more options before spring training. The Mets roster is already the best in the...
Trevor Bauer's choice: How did the Dodger decision play out? | New York Mets | SNY
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 59m
The BNNY guys break down exactly what went down with the decision by Trevor Bauer to sign with the Los Angeles Dodgers, how aggressive the Mets offer was, an...
Reese Kaplan -- Kicking the Tires on 2nd & 3rd Tier Free Agents
by: Reese Kaplan — Mack's Mets 1h
With Spring Training due to start in a few weeks, everyone is well aware of the number of vacancies on the roster (either actual or desire...
Mets should approach Jackie Bradley Jr’s lengthy contract demands with caution
by: Adrian Cervantes — Fansided: Rising Apple 1h
The New York Mets are still in the market for a center fielder and they have long been connected to free agent Jackie Bradley Jr. since George Springer sig...
Morning Briefing: Jonathan Schoop Returns to Tigers on One-Year Deal
by: Jordan Baron — Mets Merized Online 2h
Happy Saturday, Mets fans!Friday was an extremely busy day around Major League Baseball, so let’s dive in and take a look at all the activity!Latest Mets NewsAccording to MLB Network inHappy Saturday, Mets fans! Friday was an extremely busy day...
