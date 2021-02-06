New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Are the New York Mets going to ‘miss’ Trevor Bauer?
by: Luis Restrepo — Fansided: Call To The Pen 2h
Before it was announced that the reign NL Cy Young winner Trevor Bauer was signing with the Los Angeles Dodgers for three years and $110 million, Rachel L...
More Recent New York Mets Articles
Mets Plan B: Starters Walker, Odorizzi and Paxton
by: Joe D — Mets Merized Online 16m
So, my fine friends... On Friday afternoon, after weeks of drama, free agent right-hander Trevor Bauer announced he's joining the Los Angeles Dodgers.Bauer, 30, agreed to a three-year, $102 miSo, my fine friends... On Friday afternoon, after weeks...
Watch the Virtual Queens Baseball Convention (Live!) Here FREE!!!
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 2h
Here’s a FREE link for you all to watch. (It’s a free event anyway but I just want to sound cool.)
What's next for Mets after Trevor Bauer goes to Dodgers? - New York Daily News
by: Deesha Thosar — NY Daily News 3h
So where do the Mets go after missing out on Bauer with just about 10 days until pitchers and catchers report to Port St. Lucie?
Are the Mets better off without Bauer, and where do they rank in the NL now? | New York Mets | SNY
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 3h
SNY MLB Contributor John Harper checks in after the New York Mets lost out on Trevor Bauer, and discusses where they rank in the NL East, and how they match ...
Lunch Time Links 2/6/2021
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 3h
Here are some of the News and Headlines around Major League Baseball courtesy from our friends at SportSpyder .
Mets reunion with Justin Turner is romantic but is it logical?
by: Tim Boyle — Fansided: Rising Apple 3h
This offseason, the New York Mets have been linked to nearly every person who has ever thrown a baseball. One name is beginning to get some traction; at le...
‘Stud’ Mets prospect’s hype takes off with big compliment
by: Ryan Dunleavy — New York Post 4h
One Mets star is crowing about the development of a potential Mets star in-the-making. First baseman Dominic Smith and centerfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong took batting practice together, according to
See All New York Mets Articles
Tweets
-
RT @nypostsports: Mets must have Jacob deGrom contract talk in Trevor Bauer aftermath: Sherman https://t.co/6yAUx8Fp7x https://t.co/SxSYfFSeo9Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @Coopz22: @Metstradamus I like the way you thinkBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @William07241278: @Metstradamus Fair hey. No spoiled eggs here but when the news hit I wasn't sure if I was pissed or relieved lol. Take away his 2020 and Wheeler has better career stats. 60 game season CYA doesn't equate to 40 milBlogger / Podcaster
-
Totally disagree. If there’s no DH this year and he’s not playing 1st base then the Mets will simply live with the growing pains in left field because his bat is too valuable. In my opinion he has to play every day. He just brings too much to the table on and off the field.@HowieRose Eh sadly they have to trade him. Can't have two good young 1B, it's a waste. I don't want to see either of these young guys DHing...that's for older players that have lost their defense (or JD Davis types). It would mess with their morale/psyche. They have to trade Dom now.TV / Radio Personality
-
Please consider tuning in. Enjoying the heck out of this new platform on @sportanarium and thankful to all those listening and helping us grow the show. https://t.co/kZslNsRd9jThe Sports Report is back to day on @sportanarium at 5PM EST/10PM 🇬🇧⏰on https://t.co/N3hnPld9Qi! Tune in for @craigholman35 kicking things off followed by @ernestdove at 5:42/10:42 @RMorosca at 6:10/11:10 and @jmguggen at 6:40/11:40! Can't wait to be with everyone soon! https://t.co/A14p6JdhaBBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Mets must have Jacob deGrom contract talk in Trevor Bauer aftermath: Sherman https://t.co/6yAUx8Fp7xBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets