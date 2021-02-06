Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Mets must have Jacob deGrom contract talk in Trevor Bauer aftermath: Sherman

by: Joel Sherman New York Post 2h

The Mets had a Trevor Bauer budget. Now, back to the original plan. Steve Cohen and Sandy Alderson had stated earlier this offseason a desire to keep payroll under the $210 million luxury-tax

Mack's Mets
58986276_thumbnail

Scouting Report - RHP - Ryan McIinskey

by: Mack Ade Mack's Mets 56s

  Ryan McIinskey   RHP    6-1    195    Seton Hall     2020 Seton Hall stat line - 4-starts, 2-0, 3.38, 21.1-IP, 22-K     College Baseball D...

Mets Junkies
58985131_thumbnail

Should Walker walk on over to Flushing?

by: Gem Tablak Mets Junkies 1h

Yes, I know that it would be a really long walk from Seattle, but the Mets could use one more starter at the end of their rotation. Now in a lot of cases, a team like the Mets with where they are, might make a move to acquire a veteran to fill that...

Mets Merized
58984111_thumbnail

Mets Plan B: Starters Walker, Odorizzi and Paxton

by: Joe D Mets Merized Online 2h

So, my fine friends... On Friday afternoon, after weeks of drama, free agent right-hander Trevor Bauer announced he's joining the Los Angeles Dodgers.Bauer, 30, agreed to a three-year, $102 miSo, my fine friends... On Friday afternoon, after weeks...

Call To The Pen

Are the New York Mets going to ‘miss’ Trevor Bauer?

by: Luis Restrepo Fansided: Call To The Pen 3h

Before it was announced that the reign NL Cy Young winner Trevor Bauer was signing with the Los Angeles Dodgers for three years and $110 million, Rachel L...

The Mets Police
58982016_thumbnail

Watch the Virtual Queens Baseball Convention (Live!) Here FREE!!!

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 4h

Here’s a FREE link for you all to watch. (It’s a free event anyway but I just want to sound cool.)

Daily News
58980737_thumbnail

What's next for Mets after Trevor Bauer goes to Dodgers? - New York Daily News

by: Deesha Thosar NY Daily News 5h

So where do the Mets go after missing out on Bauer with just about 10 days until pitchers and catchers report to Port St. Lucie?

SNY Mets

Are the Mets better off without Bauer, and where do they rank in the NL now? | New York Mets | SNY

by: SNY YouTube: SNY Mets 5h

SNY MLB Contributor John Harper checks in after the New York Mets lost out on Trevor Bauer, and discusses where they rank in the NL East, and how they match ...

