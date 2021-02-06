New York Mets
Scouting Report - RHP - Ryan McIinskey
by: Mack Ade — Mack's Mets 34s
Ryan McIinskey RHP 6-1 195 Seton Hall 2020 Seton Hall stat line - 4-starts, 2-0, 3.38, 21.1-IP, 22-K College Baseball D...
Should Walker walk on over to Flushing?
by: Gem Tablak — Mets Junkies 1h
Yes, I know that it would be a really long walk from Seattle, but the Mets could use one more starter at the end of their rotation. Now in a lot of cases, a team like the Mets with where they are, might make a move to acquire a veteran to fill that...
Mets must have Jacob deGrom contract talk in Trevor Bauer aftermath: Sherman
by: Joel Sherman — New York Post 2h
The Mets had a Trevor Bauer budget. Now, back to the original plan. Steve Cohen and Sandy Alderson had stated earlier this offseason a desire to keep payroll under the $210 million luxury-tax
Mets Plan B: Starters Walker, Odorizzi and Paxton
by: Joe D — Mets Merized Online 2h
So, my fine friends... On Friday afternoon, after weeks of drama, free agent right-hander Trevor Bauer announced he's joining the Los Angeles Dodgers.Bauer, 30, agreed to a three-year, $102 miSo, my fine friends... On Friday afternoon, after weeks...
Are the New York Mets going to ‘miss’ Trevor Bauer?
by: Luis Restrepo — Fansided: Call To The Pen 3h
Before it was announced that the reign NL Cy Young winner Trevor Bauer was signing with the Los Angeles Dodgers for three years and $110 million, Rachel L...
Watch the Virtual Queens Baseball Convention (Live!) Here FREE!!!
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 4h
Here’s a FREE link for you all to watch. (It’s a free event anyway but I just want to sound cool.)
What's next for Mets after Trevor Bauer goes to Dodgers? - New York Daily News
by: Deesha Thosar — NY Daily News 5h
So where do the Mets go after missing out on Bauer with just about 10 days until pitchers and catchers report to Port St. Lucie?
Are the Mets better off without Bauer, and where do they rank in the NL now? | New York Mets | SNY
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 5h
SNY MLB Contributor John Harper checks in after the New York Mets lost out on Trevor Bauer, and discusses where they rank in the NL East, and how they match ...
