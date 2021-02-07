Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Pitcher List
Thirty B-Side Prospects For Your Watchlist Pleasure - Pitcher List

by: Nate Handy

30 hidden prospects who may shine brighter on '21's stage.

Mets 360
The risk and reward for Mets with remaining free agent pitcher options

by: Brian Joura

In early October, many of the writers here did a project where we conducted the offseason in a vacuum, making a roster for the 2021 Mets. Two things that we didn’t know at the time were that teams …

amNewYork
Mets sign Albert Almora for CF depth | amNewYork

by: Joe Pantorno

The New York Mets have agreed to a deal with center fielder Albert Almora, as first reported by Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

CBS Sports

MLB rumors: Mets add ex-Cubs center fielder; Athletics seeking bullpen help - CBSSports.com

by: R.J. Anderson

Here is the latest from the MLB hot stove, including a new outfield addition by the Mets

MLB: Mets.com
Mets have deal with CF Almora (source)

by: David Adler

The Mets have agreed to a deal with free-agent center fielder Albert Almora Jr., a source told MLB.com's Jon Paul Morosi on Sunday. The team hasn't confirmed the agreement, which reportedly is pending a physical. Almora, a glove-first outfielder,...

Empire Sports Media
New York Mets get their center fielder in Albert Almora

by: Andres Chavez

The New York Mets didn't quite sign a star center fielder. They failed to bring George Springer and they chose not to sign Jackie Bradley Jr., the second-best in the market after the former Astro and current Blue Jay. Yet, the New York Mets needed...

Mets Merized
Mets Agree to Deal With Albert Almora Jr., Pending Physical

by: Violeta Pietronico

Per Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the Mets have agreed to a deal with free agent center fielder Albert Almora Jr., pending a physical.In a follow-up tweet, Rosenthal added what many had alreaPer Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the Mets have agreed...

Mack's Mets
Breaking News - Mets sign Albert Almora

by: John From Albany

  Ken Rosenthal reports that the Mets have signed OF Albert Almora .  Almora had a great 2018 but struggled offensively AND defensively in 2...

New York Post
Mets signing Albert Almora to bolster center field depth

by: Justin Tasch

The Mets have added depth in center field. The team agreed to a deal with free agent Albert Almora Sunday morning, The Post’s Joel Sherman confirmed. Almora, 26, spent the past five seasons

