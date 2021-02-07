Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Report: Mets agree to deal with Almora

by: Bryan Mcwilliam The Score 1h

The New York Mets have found their center fielder, agreeing to a deal with free-agent Albert Almora Jr., sources told The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal and Andy McCullough.The terms of the agreement, which is pending a physical, are not yet known.Almora,...

Mets 360
48906911_thumbnail

The risk and reward for Mets with remaining free agent pitcher options

by: Brian Joura Mets 360 2m

In early October, many of the writers here did a project where we conducted the offseason in a vacuum, making a roster for the 2021 Mets. Two things that we didn’t know at the time were that teams …

amNewYork
59000079_thumbnail

Mets sign Albert Almora for CF depth | amNewYork

by: Joe Pantorno amNewYork 12m

The New York Mets have agreed to a deal with center fielder Albert Almora, as first reported by Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

CBS Sports

MLB rumors: Mets add ex-Cubs center fielder; Athletics seeking bullpen help - CBSSports.com

by: R.J. Anderson CBS Sports 16m

Here is the latest from the MLB hot stove, including a new outfield addition by the Mets

MLB: Mets.com
58999989_thumbnail

Mets have deal with CF Almora (source)

by: David Adler MLB: Mets 16m

The Mets have agreed to a deal with free-agent center fielder Albert Almora Jr., a source told MLB.com's Jon Paul Morosi on Sunday. The team hasn't confirmed the agreement, which reportedly is pending a physical. Almora, a glove-first outfielder,...

Empire Sports Media
49936690_thumbnail

New York Mets get their center fielder in Albert Almora

by: Andres Chavez Empire Sports Media 20m

The New York Mets didn't quite sign a star center fielder. They failed to bring George Springer and they chose not to sign Jackie Bradley Jr., the second-best in the market after the former Astro and current Blue Jay. Yet, the New York Mets needed...

Mets Merized
58999709_thumbnail

Mets Agree to Deal With Albert Almora Jr., Pending Physical

by: Violeta Pietronico Mets Merized Online 30m

Per Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the Mets have agreed to a deal with free agent center fielder Albert Almora Jr., pending a physical.In a follow-up tweet, Rosenthal added what many had alreaPer Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the Mets have agreed...

Mack's Mets
53521861_thumbnail

Breaking News - Mets sign Albert Almora

by: John From Albany Mack's Mets 35m

  Ken Rosenthal reports that the Mets have signed OF Albert Almora .  Almora had a great 2018 but struggled offensively AND defensively in 2...

New York Post
58999676_thumbnail

Mets signing Albert Almora to bolster center field depth

by: Justin Tasch New York Post 35m

The Mets have added depth in center field. The team agreed to a deal with free agent Albert Almora Sunday morning, The Post’s Joel Sherman confirmed. Almora, 26, spent the past five seasons

