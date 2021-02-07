New York Mets
Mets sign Albert Almora for CF depth | amNewYork
by: Joe Pantorno — amNewYork 12m
The New York Mets have agreed to a deal with center fielder Albert Almora, as first reported by Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.
The risk and reward for Mets with remaining free agent pitcher options
by: Brian Joura — Mets 360 2m
In early October, many of the writers here did a project where we conducted the offseason in a vacuum, making a roster for the 2021 Mets. Two things that we didn’t know at the time were that teams …
MLB rumors: Mets add ex-Cubs center fielder; Athletics seeking bullpen help - CBSSports.com
by: R.J. Anderson — CBS Sports 16m
Here is the latest from the MLB hot stove, including a new outfield addition by the Mets
Mets have deal with CF Almora (source)
by: David Adler — MLB: Mets 16m
The Mets have agreed to a deal with free-agent center fielder Albert Almora Jr., a source told MLB.com's Jon Paul Morosi on Sunday. The team hasn't confirmed the agreement, which reportedly is pending a physical. Almora, a glove-first outfielder,...
New York Mets get their center fielder in Albert Almora
by: Andres Chavez — Empire Sports Media 20m
The New York Mets didn't quite sign a star center fielder. They failed to bring George Springer and they chose not to sign Jackie Bradley Jr., the second-best in the market after the former Astro and current Blue Jay. Yet, the New York Mets needed...
Mets Agree to Deal With Albert Almora Jr., Pending Physical
by: Violeta Pietronico — Mets Merized Online 30m
Per Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the Mets have agreed to a deal with free agent center fielder Albert Almora Jr., pending a physical.In a follow-up tweet, Rosenthal added what many had alreaPer Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the Mets have agreed...
Breaking News - Mets sign Albert Almora
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 35m
Ken Rosenthal reports that the Mets have signed OF Albert Almora . Almora had a great 2018 but struggled offensively AND defensively in 2...
Mets signing Albert Almora to bolster center field depth
by: Justin Tasch — New York Post 35m
The Mets have added depth in center field. The team agreed to a deal with free agent Albert Almora Sunday morning, The Post’s Joel Sherman confirmed. Almora, 26, spent the past five seasons
