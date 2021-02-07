New York Mets
Underrated Mets Seasons: Curtis Granderson, 2015
by: Rob Piersall — Mets Merized Online
When the Mets signed 33-year-old outfielder Curtis Granderson prior to the 2014 season, it wasn't the sexiest of moves.Sure, Granderson was a very good ballplayer, and an even better person, bWhen the Mets signed 33-year-old outfielder Curtis...
Bauer Announcement was Fun
by: metsfanfromholland — Mets Junkies
Bauer announced his new team on Friday in a different way. Just before his YouTube announcement, he shared a couple of giveaways on his website. First a signed Mets cap, then a signed Dodgers cap, and finally a signed Angels cap. He also shared some...
Report: Mets Agree to Deal With CF Albert Almora Jr.
by: Michael Shapiro — Sports Illustrated
Almora is a career .271 hitter, though he posted a career-low .465 OPS in 2020.
Lunch Time Links 2/7/2021
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets
Here are some of the News and Headlines around Major League Baseball courtesy from our friends at SportSpyder .
The Mets Turn To Junior (No, The Other Junior)
by: metstradamus — The Sports Daily: Metstradamus
Everyone expected the Mets to pivot to Jackie Bradley Jr. after not signing George Springer. Well, they got a Junior. But not the one mentioned above. Once Springer signed, JBJ was the top option i…
Albert Almora, Mets agree to one-year deal, source confirms | Newsday
by: Tim Healey — Newsday
Sandy Alderson and the Mets on Sunday continued one of Brodie Van Wagenen’s finest traditions: adding a glove-first, righthanded-hitting centerfielder to complement Brandon Nimmo. This year’s version
Report: Mets agree to deal with Albert Almora Jr.
by: Erin Walsh, Yardbarker — Yardbarker
The New York Mets have reportedly landed their outfielder. They ahve agreed to a deal with Albert Almora Jr.
Mets' Updated Lineup, Depth Chart After Albert Almora Jr. Reported Contract
by: Tim Daniels — Bleacher Report
The New York Mets reportedly signed former Chicago Cubs outfielder Albert Almora Jr. on Sunday to create a potential platoon with Brandon Nimmo in center field. Jon Heyman of the MLB Network reported it's an MLB contract with "decent incentives..
