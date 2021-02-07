The Mets Turn To Junior (No, The Other Junior)

Played with him briefly in ‘12... no lie, he’d watch EVERYONE in the cage and ask US, why we did certain things and about our focus and thought process. He felt he could learn everyday from anyone. Watching him taught me a TON about being a pro.

Jared Carrabis Manny Ramirez is 48 years old and he still studies his own swing. I love it. https://t.co/cTnrJb73bf