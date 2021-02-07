Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Sports Illustrated
59002644_thumbnail

Report: Mets Agree to Deal With CF Albert Almora Jr.

by: Michael Shapiro Sports Illustrated 44m

Almora is a career .271 hitter, though he posted a career-low .465 OPS in 2020.

More Recent New York Mets Articles

Mets Junkies
59002823_thumbnail

Bauer Announcement was Fun

by: metsfanfromholland Mets Junkies 36m

Bauer announced his new team on Friday in a different way. Just before his YouTube announcement, he shared a couple of giveaways on his website. First a signed Mets cap, then a signed Dodgers cap, and finally a signed Angels cap. He also shared some...

Mack's Mets
58618751_thumbnail

Lunch Time Links 2/7/2021

by: John From Albany Mack's Mets 59m

Here are some of the News and Headlines around Major League Baseball courtesy from our friends at SportSpyder .

Metstradamus
59002232_thumbnail

The Mets Turn To Junior (No, The Other Junior)

by: metstradamus The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 1h

Everyone expected the Mets to pivot to Jackie Bradley Jr. after not signing George Springer. Well, they got a Junior. But not the one mentioned above. Once Springer signed, JBJ was the top option i…

Newsday
59002116_thumbnail

Albert Almora, Mets agree to one-year deal, source confirms | Newsday

by: Tim Healey Newsday 1h

Sandy Alderson and the Mets on Sunday continued one of Brodie Van Wagenen’s finest traditions: adding a glove-first, righthanded-hitting centerfielder to complement Brandon Nimmo. This year’s version

Yardbarker
59002070_thumbnail

Report: Mets agree to deal with Albert Almora Jr.

by: Erin Walsh, Yardbarker Yardbarker 1h

The New York Mets have reportedly landed their outfielder. They ahve agreed to a deal with Albert Almora Jr.

Any feedback or suggestions? Tell us here!
Mets Merized
59001904_thumbnail

Underrated Mets Seasons: Curtis Granderson, 2015

by: Rob Piersall Mets Merized Online 1h

When the Mets signed 33-year-old outfielder Curtis Granderson prior to the 2014 season, it wasn't the sexiest of moves.Sure, Granderson was a very good ballplayer, and an even better person, bWhen the Mets signed 33-year-old outfielder Curtis...

Bleacher Report
59001838_thumbnail

Mets' Updated Lineup, Depth Chart After Albert Almora Jr. Reported Contract

by: Tim Daniels Bleacher Report 2h

The New York Mets reportedly signed former Chicago Cubs outfielder Albert Almora Jr. on Sunday to create a potential platoon with Brandon Nimmo in center field. Jon Heyman of the MLB Network reported it's an MLB contract with "decent incentives..

See All New York Mets Articles

Tweets