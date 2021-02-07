New York Mets
Mets Reportedly Out on Jackie Bradley Jr. Following Almora Deal
by: Violeta Pietronico — Mets Merized Online 2h
According to Deesha Thosar of the New York Daily News, the Mets are "out" on free agent center fielder Jackie Bradley Jr. following their tentative deal with Albert Almora Jr.It was reported tAccording to Deesha Thosar of the New York Daily News,...
Mets sign perfect depth outfielder in Albert Almora Jr.
by: David Hill — Fansided: Call To The Pen 1m
The New York Mets' heavy lifting this offseason is over. Now that Trevor Bauer is off the market, the Mets are essentially looking to fill out the roster, ...
Mets agree to terms on deal with center fielder Albert Almora: source - New York Daily News
by: Sarah Valenzuela — NY Daily News 1h
The Mets have made an agreement with a new center fielder.
Mets reportedly reach deal with OF Almora
by: ESPN News Services — ESPN New York: Mets Blog 1h
Outfielder Albert Almora has agreed to a contract with the New York Mets, according to multiple reports.
Mike's Mets - Where Do We Go Now?
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 1h
By Mike Steffanos February 6, 2021 The New York Mets will not be employing Trevor Bauer in 2021. If the details are important to you,...
Latest On Mets, Jackie Bradley Jr.
by: Anthony Franco — MLB Trade Rumors 2h
Jackie Bradley Jr. stands out as the clear top remaining free agent option for teams looking for a center fielder. …
Mets In An Agreement With Albert Almora Jr. Bringing Defense And A High Baseball IQ To Citifield By Rich Coutinho Met Beat Reporter @ New York Extra.com
by: rcmetreporter — The New York Extra 2h
Whenever I think of Albert Amora Jr. I recall his high baseball iQ play in Game 7 of The World Series on a night Cubs fans will never forget. After Aroldis Chapman […]
Bauer Announcement was Fun
by: metsfanfromholland — Mets Junkies 3h
Bauer announced his new team on Friday in a different way. Just before his YouTube announcement, he shared a couple of giveaways on his website. First a signed Mets cap, then a signed Dodgers cap, and finally a signed Angels cap. He also shared some...
Tweets
The Mets have made an agreement with a new center fielder. https://t.co/0h1K3hGM5b @sarah_isabelveeNewspaper / Magazine
Joel reports that the #Mets could still be interested in Jackie Bradley Jr should he still be available and MLB/MLBPA agrees to a universal DH. Almora ultimately is a 4th OF for them Bradley had a Zoom in the last wk with Sandy Alderson, Zack Scott, Chili Davis and Tony Tarascohttps://t.co/nfOxs9VCiB With Almora, the #Mets have settled CF — for now. If there is an 11th-hour settlement and the DH comes to the NL, they can always pivot back to Bradley Jr, who their officials spoke to extensively about a week ago.Minors
RT @ESPNNY98_7FM: ICYMI w/ @ChrisCarlin: The magic number is 35 for the #Bucs tonight, what does that mean? Plus, the #Mets land a CF and there's an interesting trade package the Jets could offer for a QB who isn't Watson. LISTEN: https://t.co/CK65cKMq3c https://t.co/9qCMnZasYBTV / Radio Personality
RT @genymets: Who you got tonight in the #SuperBowl? #GENYPollsBlogger / Podcaster
How did Steve Levy wrestle the puppy bowl play-by-play from @adamamin?TV / Radio Personality
Taijuan Walker and Kris Bryant make the Mets NL East favorites?First swings in 3 years!! https://t.co/mOx5iqeCVJBlogger / Podcaster
