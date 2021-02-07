New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
MLB rumors: Mets add center fielder but continue pursuit of Jackie Bradley Jr.; Red Sox eyeing reliever - CBSSports.com
by: R.J. AndersonMike Axisa — CBS Sports 1h
Here is the latest from the MLB hot stove, including a new outfield addition by the Mets
More Recent New York Mets Articles
Scouting Report - RHP - Cooper Stinson
by: Mack Ade — Mack's Mets 34m
Cooper Stinson RHP 6-6 245 Duke 1-28-21 - ba - Player to know: Cooper Stinson , RHP. Stinson d...
Albert Amora Very Good Move For Mets
by: metsdaddy — Mets Daddy 1h
With the Mets signing of Albert Almora, it is important to understand what the signing is and is not. The signing wasn’t to find the Mets everyday center fielder. Rather, this was purely a si…
Mets’ Jackie Bradley Jr. pursuit may not be over: Sherman
by: Joel Sherman — New York Post 2h
The Mets have reached agreement with Albert Almora pending a physical, and it is possible that settles how they will approach center field this season, with the former Cub serving as a caddy for
Mets sign perfect depth outfielder in Albert Almora Jr.
by: David Hill — Fansided: Call To The Pen 2h
The New York Mets' heavy lifting this offseason is over. Now that Trevor Bauer is off the market, the Mets are essentially looking to fill out the roster, ...
Mets agree to terms on deal with center fielder Albert Almora: source - New York Daily News
by: Sarah Valenzuela — NY Daily News 3h
The Mets have made an agreement with a new center fielder.
Mets reportedly reach deal with OF Almora
by: ESPN News Services — ESPN New York: Mets Blog 4h
Outfielder Albert Almora has agreed to a contract with the New York Mets, according to multiple reports.
Latest On Mets, Jackie Bradley Jr.
by: Anthony Franco — MLB Trade Rumors 4h
Jackie Bradley Jr. stands out as the clear top remaining free agent option for teams looking for a center fielder. …
See All New York Mets Articles
Tweets
-
The #Mets passing on him was a mistake IMORP Chasen Shreve and the Pittsburgh Pirates are in agreement on a minor league deal that guarantees $1.5 million if he makes the big league roster, sources tell ESPN. Shreve, 30, has a strong fastball/splitter combo. Had the highest whiff rate for any LHR with 25+ IP in 2020.Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @greg_prince: With Terry Cashman taking (musical) notes. #WillieMickeyAndTheDuke #JoeDToo https://t.co/Mx9a5mndaWBlogger / Podcaster
-
happy birthday, @JonHeyman! been enjoying your work since Newsday. many more!Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Congrats to Tom Flores making the Hall of Fame. Richly deserving (2 Super Bowl wins!) and one of the nicest men ever. I covered his Raiders one year, and for those who can’t believe it due to my lack of NFL acumen, here’s proof h/t @burkedonBeat Writer / Columnist
-
As I lay here with a concussion and my neighbor has Covid, my 2 daughters, 9 and 7, and their friend, 7, do the walkways and my wife runs the snowblower! ❤️Beat Writer / Columnist
-
never forgetBeat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets